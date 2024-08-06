Market regulator Sebi plans to expand FPI disclosure mandate to ODIs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to extend granular disclosure norms applicable to foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), also known as P-notes, sub-funds, and a wider set of portfolios.

In August last year, the market regulator had issued a circular to FPIs mandating disclosures on economic interest and beneficial ownership after it faced challenges in cases like the allegations against the Adani group of violating norms through FPIs.

Sebi had specified thresholds such as over 50 per cent exposure by an FPI in a single corporate group or Rs 25,000 crore equity exposure in India. In a consultation paper floated on Tuesday, Sebi has proposed expanding this disclosure mandate to a wider set of offshore investors and sub-funds.