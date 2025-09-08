India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, as the underperformance of domestic equities drags down its standing in the benchmark widely tracked by global investors.

At the end of August, India’s share stood at 16.21 per cent — the lowest since November 2023 — marking a steep fall from its July 2024 peak of 20 per cent, when it had come within 4.5 percentage points of China, the index heavyweight. India has also slipped one notch to third place, behind Taiwan.

A similar trend is evident in