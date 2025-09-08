Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

India's weight in MSCI EM index declines to 2-year low at 16.21%

India's share in the MSCI EM index has fallen to 16.21% in August, its lowest since November 2023, slipping to third place behind Taiwan after a year of weak equity performance

Samie Modak Mumbai
Samie Modak Mumbai | Sep 08 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

India’s weight in the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index has dropped to its lowest in nearly two years, as the underperformance of domestic equities drags down its standing in the benchmark widely tracked by global investors.
 
At the end of August, India’s share stood at 16.21 per cent — the lowest since November 2023 — marking a steep fall from its July 2024 peak of 20 per cent, when it had come within 4.5 percentage points of China, the index heavyweight. India has also slipped one notch to third place, behind Taiwan.
 
A similar trend is evident in
