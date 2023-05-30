close

Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

Industry officials say linking non price-sensitive information with material events will bring compliance burden and confusion

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
India Inc and compliance officers have taken exception to the market regulator’s proposal to widen the definition of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) to curb insider trading, with many even calling it a step backwards and a move that will burden both Sebi and the companies.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to link the definition of UPSI to material events defined under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The change would mean that the restriction on trading while in possession of UPSI under the prohibition of insider trading norms would apply to a greater number of events.  
“This change, if implemented, in its present form, is likely to create practical challenges both for companies and regulators, as all material events (on the basis of proposed threshold) would essentially have to be categorised as UPSI even though such events may not be price-s
First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

