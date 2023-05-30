Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

“This change, if implemented, in its present form, is likely to create practical challenges both for companies and regulators, as all material events (on the basis of proposed threshold) would essentially have to be categorised as UPSI even though such events may not be price-s

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed to link the definition of UPSI to material events defined under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations. The change would mean that the restriction on trading while in possession of UPSI under the prohibition of insider trading norms would apply to a greater number of events.