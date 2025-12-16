Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

Shares of Ion Exchange Ltd. and B. L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd. rallied on Tuesday after both companies reported their respective order wins, boosting the stock sentiment.
Ion Exchange stock rose as much as 8.3 per cent to ₹414 per share, the steepest gain since December 15 this year. Meanwhile, the stock of B. L. Kashyap and Sons rallied 8.2 per cent to 57.4 per share.
As of 9:35 AM, the counters of Ion Exchange and B. L. Kashyap were up 8 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
Ion Exchange shares have risen 18 per cent in the last two sessions but were down 37 per cent so far this year. B. L. Kashyap shares rose for the sixth straight session and have fallen 29 per cent this year, compared to a 9.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.
Ion Exchange bags two orders
Ion Exchange has received new domestic orders worth around ₹205 crore from Rayzon Energy Private Ltd. and INOX Solar Ltd., according to a regulatory filing.
The company said Rayzon Energy has awarded a contract valued at about ₹95 crore for process and utility systems for its 5.1 Gw photovoltaic solar project at Kathwada village in Surat, Gujarat. The scope of work includes an ultrapure water system, effluent treatment plant and zero liquid discharge system.
Separately, INOX Solar Ltd. has placed an order worth around ₹110 crore for engineering, procurement and construction of an ultrapure water generation system, wastewater treatment system and zero liquid discharge facility for a solar cell manufacturing unit in Odisha.
Ion Exchange provides comprehensive water management solutions for industries, homes, and communities. It is among the companies globally offering a complete range of technologies, products, and services covering all aspects of water and wastewater treatment.
B.L. Kashyap wins order worth ₹615.7 crore
B.L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd. secured a domestic order worth ₹615.69 crore from Sattva CKC Private Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by Sattva CKC and involves structural and civil works for a commercial project, Sattva Chennai Knowledge City, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company said the project is expected to be completed within a period of around 31 months.
The company is among India’s leading construction, infrastructure, and civil engineering companies with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects across sectors.