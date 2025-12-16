Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap shares jump 8% each; key triggers explained

Shares of Ion Exchange and B. L. Kashyap and Sons climbed on Tuesday after the companies announced fresh order wins. Both the companies rose over 8 per cent, intraday.

Ion Exchange, B. L. Kashyap share price in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Ion Exchange Ltd. and B. L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd. rallied on Tuesday after both companies reported their respective order wins, boosting the stock sentiment. 
 
Ion Exchange stock rose as much as 8.3 per cent to ₹414 per share, the steepest gain since December 15 this year. Meanwhile, the stock of B. L. Kashyap and Sons rallied 8.2 per cent to 57.4 per share. 
 
As of 9:35 AM, the counters of Ion Exchange and B. L. Kashyap were up 8 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively, compared to a 0.46 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50 index. 
 
 
Ion Exchange shares have risen 18 per cent in the last two sessions but were down 37 per cent so far this year. B. L. Kashyap shares rose for the sixth straight session and have fallen 29 per cent this year, compared to a 9.6 per cent advance in the Nifty50 index.   CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Ion Exchange bags two orders

Ion Exchange has received new domestic orders worth around ₹205 crore from Rayzon Energy Private Ltd. and INOX Solar Ltd., according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read

BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty quoted in red on Tuesday amid weakness in metal and financial shares.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 450 pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Meesho zooms 13%

Atlantaa share

Atlantaa hits 5% upper circuit on ₹500-cr redevelopment project in Mumbai

GOCL Corporation share

GOCL Corp jumps 9% as board approves merger of Hinduja National Power

Bajaj Auto share

Motilal Oswal: Bajaj Auto management confident on new launches, export

360 one WAm share price

Motilal Oswal retains 'Buy' on 360 ONE WAM, sees 18% upside; here's why

 
The company said Rayzon Energy has awarded a contract valued at about ₹95 crore for process and utility systems for its 5.1 Gw photovoltaic solar project at Kathwada village in Surat, Gujarat. The scope of work includes an ultrapure water system, effluent treatment plant and zero liquid discharge system.
 
Separately, INOX Solar Ltd. has placed an order worth around ₹110 crore for engineering, procurement and construction of an ultrapure water generation system, wastewater treatment system and zero liquid discharge facility for a solar cell manufacturing unit in Odisha.
 
Ion Exchange provides comprehensive water management solutions for industries, homes, and communities. It is among the companies globally offering a complete range of technologies, products, and services covering all aspects of water and wastewater treatment.   ALSO READ | Meesho soars 13% on huge volumes; zooms 74% against issue price in 5 days

B.L. Kashyap wins order worth ₹615.7 crore

B.L. Kashyap and Sons Ltd. secured a domestic order worth ₹615.69 crore from Sattva CKC Private Ltd, according to a regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded by Sattva CKC and involves structural and civil works for a commercial project, Sattva Chennai Knowledge City, located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company said the project is expected to be completed within a period of around 31 months.
 
The company is among India’s leading construction, infrastructure, and civil engineering companies with a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects across sectors. 
 

More From This Section

Gold prices may rally to ₹1,50,000, says SAMCO Securities..

Gold to catch up with Silver, may hit ₹1,50,000: SAMCO Securities

Adani power share price

Antique initiates coverage on Adani Power with Buy, sees earnings upcycle

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stocks to Buy: Here's why analyst recommends Thermax, JSW Cement

Dividend, Company dividend

Boost your portfolio with these 15 govt-backed high dividend yield stocks

Stocks to watch

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 16: Biocon, EIH, Zee Media, HCLTech, MTNL, SBI

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Ion Exchange India Limited Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIPL 2026 AuctionGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodaySHANTI BillDividend Stocks TodayBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon