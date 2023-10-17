ION Exchange extends rally; zooms 127% so far in 2023 on strong outlook

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

Crude oil fall below $90 per barrel on report of US-Venezuela deal

Nifty Financial Services: Look to buy the dips as index consolidates

Market LIVE: ITC gains 1%; Maruti to issue shares worth Rs 12,841 cr to SMC

Tyre stocks in demand on Ceat's strong Q2 results; MRF, JK Tyre at new high

Sensex rebounds 507 pts from lows, ends 138 pts up; auto, IT stocks gain

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

ARPU of Indian telcos to rise 8-10% to Rs 190 this year, says CRISIL

Top 18 Indian states to record revenue growth of 6-8% in FY24: CRISIL

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

Shares of ION Exchange hit a record high of Rs 622.80, as they rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In past two trading sessions, the stock of civil construction company has surged 18 per cent on strong business outlook. It surpassed its previous high of Rs 609.20 touched on July 25, 2023.

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 11:03 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com