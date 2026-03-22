West Asia conflict likely to dent Q4 earnings of listed hotel majors

Most brokerages remain positive on the medium-term outlook for the sector though the near-term growth and margin trajectory will depend on the duration of the ongoing conflict.

Adhidev Chattopadhyay and Saishwar Ravekar of ICICI Securities point out that this month (March 2026), while domestic demand remains resilient, geopolitical tensions have impacted foreign inbound travel in the near term.

Luxury hotels have between 30-50 per cent foreign inbound guests and higher food and beverage as well as MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) revenue compared to upper-upscale/upscale hotels. Foreign inbound travel for April to May 2026 is witnessing some cancellations due to uncertainty over international flights and higher travel costs, says ICICI Securities.

Nomura Research, quoting the managements of Indian Hotels and ITC Hotels, says that the war has had a limited impact on the two hotel chains. Indian Hotels has three hotels in Dubai which are under management fee contracts and this segment accounts for 5-6 per cent of consolidated revenue. Given that only the three Dubai hotels were impacted, the effect on management fees should be limited, says Akash Gupta of the brokerage. The company did face some cancellations at its domestic hotels due to the war, and there were some extension requests as well.

Brokerages will track average room rates (ARR), which have been volatile over the past few months.

A recent HVS Anarock report indicated that January witnessed the lowest growth in the past 14 months with low-to-mid single-digit growth (3-5 per cent) to Rs 9,400–9,600, amid post-wedding normalisation and tapering demand after the festive peak. Occupancy remained stable at 66-68 per cent, thus resulting in 4-6 per cent Y-o-Y revenue per available room growth.

Analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Stock Broking expect the overall hospitality sector to showcase strong operating performance, aided by healthy corporate travel and MICE demand, increasing large-scale events driving footfalls, and a resilient wedding segment.

Average daily rates across major cities peaked towards end-February, driven by event-led demand across cities, including large international summits and conferences in Delhi (AI summit) and robust corporate travel and seasonal leisure demand. Room rates moderated sequentially into early-to-mid March as event-related demand tapered and travel activity normalised. On average, Nomura Research says that there has been a 15-20 per cent month-on-month decline. The moderation is likely driven by geopolitical events in the Middle East, which would have driven up cancellations.

Most brokerages are positive on the sector going ahead.

Nomura Research has a buy rating on Indian Hotels and ITC Hotels. The brokerage expects the two hotel chains to deliver 7-10 per cent Q-o-Q room rate growth and 8-9 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis for Q4FY26. The signing momentum was strong for Indian Hotels and Lemon Tree Hotels while IHCL and ITC Hotels also had new openings.

Barring any extended geopolitical impact, ICICI Securities expects the sector to maintain high single-digit ARR growth of 6-8 per cent across hotels over FY26–28. Going ahead, new asset additions/completions remain key for companies to deliver operating profit growth of 15-20 per cent over FY25-28. ICICI Securities has a buy rating on Indian Hotels, ITC Hotels, Leela Palaces, Chalet Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels and Brigade Hotel Ventures.