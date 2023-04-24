Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

The Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will open for subscription from Tuesday, April 25. The price band is set in the range of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. The offer-for-sale (OFS) portion consists of 40.1 million shares.
Mankind Pharma is India's fourth largest pharma company in terms of domestic sales and third largest in terms of sales volume on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, as of December 2022. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of acute-to-chronic therapies. Some of the well-known consumer healthcare products include Manforce, Prega News, Unwanted 72, Gas-o-Fast, Health OK, and AcneStar.
In the grey markets, shares of Mankind Pharma enjoyed a premium of Rs 90, which translated to a likely listing price of Rs 1,170 per share on the upper price band. Upon listing, the company will join peers like Abbott India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesci
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or