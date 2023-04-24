close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

In the grey markets, shares of Mankind Pharma enjoyed a premium of Rs 90, which translated to a likely listing price of Rs 1,170 per share on the upper price band

Lovisha Darad New Delhi
Mankind Pharma
Web Exclusive Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rs 4,326-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Mankind Pharma will open for subscription from Tuesday, April 25. The price band is set in the range of Rs 1,026-1,080 per share. The offer-for-sale (OFS) portion consists of 40.1 million shares. 
Mankind Pharma is India's fourth largest pharma company in terms of domestic sales and third largest in terms of sales volume on a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, as of December 2022. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a diverse range of acute-to-chronic therapies. Some of the well-known consumer healthcare products include Manforce, Prega News, Unwanted 72, Gas-o-Fast, Health OK, and AcneStar.
In the grey markets, shares of Mankind Pharma enjoyed a premium of Rs 90, which translated to a likely listing price of Rs 1,170 per share on the upper price band. Upon listing, the company will join peers like Abbott India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Eris Lifesci
Or

Also Read

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Here's why analysts are positive on Keystone Realtors' Rs 635-crore IPO

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

4 IPOs likely to open this week. Which one's worth your money?

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Weak export mix, volume may hit Bajaj Auto Q4 revenue QoQ: Analysts

RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

Ircon Int'l, RVNL surge up to 10%, hit 52-week high on heavy volumes

Sun Pharma's Mohali facility to pause supplies to the US; stock dips 3%

Cyient extends rally on strong Q4 results; stock zooms 52% so far in CY23

Topics : Mankind Pharma IPOs Pharma stocks Indian markets BSE NSE

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Wipro gains 3% as board to consider share buyback on April 27

Wipro
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Is Mankind Pharma IPO worth a subscription? Here's what brokerages suggest

Mankind Pharma
3 min read
Web Exclusive

Weak export mix, volume may hit Bajaj Auto Q4 revenue QoQ: Analysts

Bajaj Auto
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

RIL, ICICI Bank: Trading outlook for buzzing stocks of the day

Results, Exam results
3 min read

Ircon Int'l, RVNL surge up to 10%, hit 52-week high on heavy volumes

Railways electrification
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Ports & SEZ starts first bond buyback after Hindenburg report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Earnings boost lifts early bird results; profit up 15.2% in March quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, Hindustan Zinc, Sun Pharma

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
4 min read
Web Exclusive

Chart suggests 'Sell on rise' strategy for Nifty Bank index

Nifty50, nifty
2 min read

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Wipro
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon