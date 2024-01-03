ITC hits over 5-month high in weak market; stock rallies 10% since December

Shares of ITC continued to trade firm in an otherwise weak market, hitting over five-month high of Rs 480.70 as they rose 2.2 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade. At 11:57 AM, ITC was the top gainer on the S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 indices, which were down 0.4 per cent.

ITC was trading at its highest level since July 24, 2023 when the stock hit a record high of Rs 499.60 in the intraday deals. Since December, ITC has outperformed the market by surging 10 per cent as against nearly 7 per cent rise in the