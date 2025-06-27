'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

JSW Paints, Akzo Nobel news: Paint stocks, which have skidded up to 31 per cent over the past one year, may have some more downside ahead with Paint stocks, which have skidded up to 31 per cent over the past one year, may have some more downside ahead with JSW Paints acquiring a majority stake in Akzo Nobel India , caution analysts.

On June 27, JSW Paints said it will buy 50.46 per cent stake of promoter entity Imperial Chemical Industries Limited and 24.3 per cent stake of Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V., to buy up to 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel’s India arm, at a price of ₹2,762.05 per share.

The development, analysts said, could increase competitive pressures