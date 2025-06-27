Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Akzo Nobel India zooms 8% as JSW Paints to buy majority stake for ₹9,400 cr

Akzo Nobel India zooms 8% as JSW Paints to buy majority stake for ₹9,400 cr

Akzo Nobel India promoters have executed a share purchase pact with JSW Paints to sell the company's decorative paint business

paints, paint sector

Akzo Nobel has a paints capacity of ~250,000 Kl while JSW Paints has ~170,000 Kl capacity

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Akzo Nobel India share price today: Share price of Akzo Nobel India rallied 8 per cent today, to an intraday high of ₹3,436.70 on the BSE in Friday's trade, after the company's promoters executed a share purchase pact with JSW Paints to sell the company's decorative paint business.
 
The deal has been announced at a price of ₹2,762.05 per share, which is a 16 per cent discount to Akzo Nobel's share price on Thursday. This takes the total transaction value to ₹9,400 crore.
 
As on March 31, 2025, Imperial Chemical Industries Limited (50.46 per cent) and Akzo Nobel Coatings International B.V. (24.30 per cent), collectively, held 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India.
 
 
As per the Share Purchase Agreement, JSW Paints, together with JTPM Metal Traders Private Limited and JSW EduInfra Private Limited, made an open offer for acquisition of up to 11.5 million shares from the public shareholders of Akzo Nobel India at a price of ₹3,417.77 per share. 

Rationale behind the sale of India paint business

 
On October 4, 2024, Akzo Nobel India said the company has received communication from Akzo Nobel NV (the Ultimate Holding Company of Akzo Nobel India) that AkzoNobel will begin a portfolio review with initial focus on Deco South Asia. AkzoNobel, it said, was conducting a strategic review of its portfolio in order to redeploy capital towards growing its core coatings businesses.
 
The initial focus will be on its decorative paints positions in South Asia. AkzoNobel has a premium, highly profitable position in India, with a strong track record of growth. Given this unique market position, the company is well-placed to participate in the further development of the highly dynamic South Asian decorative paints market, which is ripe for consolidation, the company had said. 
 

Open offer by JSW Paints

 
JSW Paints, together with JTPM Metal Traders Private Limited and JSW EduInfra Private Limited, announced an open offer for acquisition of up to 11.5 million shares, representing 25.24 per cent of the voting share capital of Akzo Nobel India, at a price of ₹ 3,417.77 per share.
 

ICICI Securities view on Akzo Nobel India

 
Fundamentally, Akzo Nobel has a paints capacity of ~250,000 Kl while JSW Paints has ~170,000 Kl capacity. Post the acquisition, JSW Paints would have a capacity of ~420,000 Kl capacity, which takes it to the 4th position in terms of capacity in India in decorative paints. By comparison, Asian Paints has a capacity of 18,50,000 Kl, Berger Paints 15,00,000 Kl, and Grasim 10,96,000 KI.
 
"This will continue to maintain the price competitiveness in the market as all players will compete to gain market share in the near to medium term. Hence, we believe the paint companies margins will remain under pressure in the near term," ICICI Securities said.
 

Q4 Result

 
In Q4 2024-25, Akzo Nobel India registered ahead-of-industry topline growth, driven by double-digit growth in B2B businesses. In retail, the business continued to grow in premium category and urban centers, while demand in mass and economy categories was impacted by competitive dynamics. Despite such a market environment, the management said the company sustained double-digit profitability and continued to grow market share. 
 

About Akzo Noble India

 
Akzo Nobel India is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading and selling of paints and related products. The Company also provides research and development services to its holding company i.e. Akzo Nobel NV and other group companies.
 
The company's wide range of sustainability driven innovations across paint products (Decorative and Coatings) brought alive by the strength of its iconic global brands, including Dulux, International, Sikkens and Interpon is protecting and beautifying homes, and infrastructural sectors that touch lives everyday – be it on water, land or air – power, shipping, oil and gas, steel, construction, consumer durables, packaged food and beverages and more.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Akzo Nobel India Open offers Markets Paint stocks The Smart Investor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

