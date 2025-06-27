Friday, June 27, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JSW Paints to buy 74% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore

JSW Paints to buy 74% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore

The deal marks one of the biggest buyouts in India's paints sector and gives JSW Paints a strong edge as it takes on Asian Paints, Berger Paints, and Aditya Birla Group

JSW Paints

JSW Paints, launched in 2019, is part of the $23 billion JSW Group.

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Paints on Friday signed definitive agreements to acquire up to a 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd for ₹8,986 crore ($1.08 billion), as the group looks to consolidate its presence in India’s fast-growing paints and coatings market.
 
The deal will see JSW Paints purchase shares from Dutch parent Akzo Nobel N.V. and its affiliates, subject to regulatory clearances and a mandatory open offer to public shareholders. The acquisition of the "Dulux" brand of paints would mark one of the largest buyouts in India’s paints industry and significantly bolster JSW Paints' market position against established players such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints, and the Aditya Birla Group’s newly launched brand.
 
 
“Paints and coatings is one of India’s fastest-growing sectors,” said Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Paints and the man who led the transaction from the Jindal family’s side. “With the magic of Dulux and the thoughtfulness of JSW Paints, we look forward to building the paint company of the future.” 
 
Akzo Nobel India, which markets well-known global brands such as Sikkens, has been a strong performer for its Dutch parent. “We are confident the business is in the hands of a long-term partner with deep local expertise,” said Akzo Nobel N.V. chief executive officer Greg Poux-Guillaume.

Also Read

jsw steel

JSW Steel files review petition on SC verdict in Bhushan Power case

JSW

JSW MG Motor India to raise vehicle prices by up to 1.5% from July

JSW energy

JSW Energy joins race for Raigarh Champa Rail Infra after NCLAT nod

PremiumJSW steel, Bhushan Power and Steel, IBC, IBC proceeding

JSW to move review petition against Bhushan Steel judgment before July 14

JSW cement

JSW Cement begins roadshow ahead of next month's planned Mumbai IPO

 
The transaction is expected to reshape the competitive landscape in India's decorative and industrial paints segment, which is projected to grow in double digits over the next decade, driven by rising home improvement demand and infrastructure expansion.
 
JSW Paints, launched in 2019, is part of the $23 billion JSW Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate with interests spanning steel, cement, energy, infrastructure, and green mobility. 
 
The deal is subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India and successful completion of the open offer.
     

More From This Section

PremiumAmazon

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Nykaa is expecting the fashion business to be EBITDA breakeven by FY26. For FY25, the EBITDA was a negative 8.3 per cent. (Nykaa | Credit: X)

Nykaa seeks four-fold growth in fashion business, ebitda-breakeven by FY26

PremiumSuresh Narayanan's leadership saw Nestlé India diversifying into categories like cereals and pet care

Crisis is the new normal: Nestle India's outgoing CMD to successor

Tesla

Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

policybazaar

PB Fintech sells over 1% stake for ₹920 cr via open market transactions

Topics : JSW Akzo Nobel Akzo Nobel India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon