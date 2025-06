L&T Finance share price soars 45% so far in 2025; what's behind the rally?

Shares of L&T Finance (LTF) hit an over seven-year high at ₹197.10, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of a healthy business outlook. The stock price of this non-banking finance company (NBFC) quoted at its highest level since November 2017. The stock was inching towards its record high of ₹213.60 touched on October 24, 2017, the BSE data shows.