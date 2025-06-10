L&T Finance share price soars 45% so far in 2025; what's behind the rally?

L&T Finance share price today
Shares of L&T Finance (LTF) hit an over seven-year high at ₹197.10, up 2 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on the back of a healthy business outlook. The stock price of this non-banking finance company (NBFC) quoted at its highest level since November 2017. The stock was inching towards its record high of ₹213.60 touched on October 24, 2017, the BSE data shows.
LTF was trading higher for the fifth straight day, surging 14 per cent during the period. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2