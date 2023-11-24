Sensex (-0.11%)
L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

This, he wrote in his weekly note, GREED & fear, will be paid for by reducing the existing investments in Bajaj Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Reliance Industries (RIL)

Chris Wood
Premium

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has rejigged his India long-only portfolio, and increased the investments in JSW Energy, AU Small Finance Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by one percentage point each.

This, he wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear, will be paid for by reducing the existing investments in Bajaj Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Reliance Industries (RIL) by one percentage point each.

In his Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolio, too, Wood has replaced Bajaj Finance with a 4 per cent allocation to JSW Energy. The investment in food delivery company Zomato has also been hiked by one percentage point (ppt).

Topics : Markets Chris Wood GREED & fear Chris Wood Jefferies Bajaj Finance Reliance Industries ONGC JSW Energy L&T

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

