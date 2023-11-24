L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Christopher Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies has rejigged his India long-only portfolio, and increased the investments in JSW Energy, AU Small Finance Bank and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) by one percentage point each.
This, he wrote in his weekly note to investors, GREED & fear, will be paid for by reducing the existing investments in Bajaj Finance, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Reliance Industries (RIL) by one percentage point each.
In his Asia ex-Japan and India long-only portfolio, too, Wood has replaced Bajaj Finance with a 4 per cent allocation to JSW Energy. The investment in food delivery company Zomato has also been hiked by one percentage point (ppt). CHECK WOOD'S