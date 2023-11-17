Japan, India most favoured in Asia Pacific region: Bank of America survey

Japan and India are the most favoured markets in the Asia Pacific region, reveals the Fund Manager Survey (FMS) conducted by Bank of America (BofA).

'Japan (net 45 per cent overweight) cements its place at the top of the preference stack, followed by India (25 per cent), while Thailand (net 13 per cent underweight), China, and Australia (net 9 per cent underweight each) remain unloved,' said a note led by Ritesh Samadhiya, BofA equity strategist.

The net overweight figure represents the percentage of fund managers saying overweight minus the percentage saying underweight.

The global FMS also indicated that while investors remain cautious about macroeconomic conditions, they have turned bullish on interest rates. Many stated that the investor playbook for 2024 revolves around a soft landing, lower rates, a weaker US dollar, and large-cap technology stocks. They also mentioned considering averaging China and leveraging. The FMS showed investors have reduced cash holdings from 5.3 per cent to 4.7 per cent, the lowest in two years. Additionally, the survey revealed that fund managers have moved to the biggest bond overweight since March 2009.