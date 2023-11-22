Sensex (0.18%)
66049.74 + 118.97
Nifty (0.15%)
19813.20 + 29.80
Nifty Midcap (-0.02%)
41874.65 -8.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.79%)
6408.20 -51.35
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43634.40 -54.75
Heatmap

This newly-listed stock has zoomed 50% in 8 days post Jefferies Buy call

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, hit a new high at Rs 383.80 on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade.

mamaearth
Premium

Mamaearth. Photo: Trell.co

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent company of Mamaearth, hit a new high at Rs 383.80, as they rallied 5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade. The stock of the personal care products company was quoting higher for the third straight trade, surging 16 per cent during this period. It was trading at its highest level since its market debut on November 7.

In the past eight trading days, the stock price of Honasa has zoomed 50 per cent from Rs 256.10 touched on November 10, in intra-day trade on the BSE. The sharp rally in the stock is attributed to Jefferies coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and price target of Rs 520 per

Also Read

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Mamaearth IPO sails through despite falling GMP, low retail interest

Mamaearth parent eyes pre-Diwali listing, plans Rs 1,700 cr IPO: Report

Mamaearth debuts on a quiet note; lists at 2% premium over its issue price

Not skin-deep: Luxury personal care shopping gets ethical, demanding

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 100pts; IDBI dips 4%, Pharma stocks outperform

Look to sell Nifty IT on rise; Auto index may consolidate

Stocks to Watch today: TCS, Strides, Aurobindo, Jio Financial, Titan, BoB

Fedbank Financial raises Rs 330 cr; Ireda IPO subscribed 2x on Day 1

Nifty hits one-month high as market heavyweights gain; Sensex up 276 pts

Topics : Buzzing stocks Mamaearth stock market trading Jefferies Personal care product

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueReliance IndustriesWhatsApp New FeaturesNCERT SyllabusJio Financial ServicesGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyRajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Cong manifesto promises caste census

Technology News

WhatsApp launches 'Check the Facts' safety campaign to fight misinformationMediaTek brings on-device gen-AI to mid-range devices with Dimensity 8300

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon