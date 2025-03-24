Monday, March 24, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Large-cap, low-volume funds to dominate new offerings by mutual funds

Large-cap, low-volume funds to dominate new offerings by mutual funds

Quality-focused funds also gain traction amid shift in market trends

mf, micro finance, mutual fund
Premium

The upcoming launches are in contrast to the trend seen in previous months, when sectoral, thematic, and momentum-based funds dominated the equity NFO list.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The pace of new fund offerings (NFOs) by mutual funds (MFs) has mostly remained unaffected by the equity market turmoil, but the choice of theme or strategy is undergoing a change, reflecting changing market dynamics.
 
Since the start of February, fund houses have sought approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for 44 scheme launches, including 13 debt funds and 27 equity funds. A majority of these equity funds follow strategies — large-cap, quality, and low volatility — that were out of favour with investors in recent years.
 
The upcoming launches are in contrast to the trend
Topics : NFOs Mutual Funds Equity markets large-cap funds Securities and Exchange Board of India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon