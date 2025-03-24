Large-cap, low-volume funds to dominate new offerings by mutual funds

The pace of new fund offerings (NFOs) by mutual funds (MFs) has mostly remained unaffected by the equity market turmoil, but the choice of theme or strategy is undergoing a change, reflecting changing market dynamics.

Since the start of February, fund houses have sought approvals from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for 44 scheme launches, including 13 debt funds and 27 equity funds. A majority of these equity funds follow strategies — large-cap, quality, and low volatility — that were out of favour with investors in recent years.

The upcoming launches are in contrast to the trend