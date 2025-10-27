Monday, October 27, 2025 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last day! Infosys, 9 other stocks turn ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Last day! Infosys, 9 other stocks turn ex-dividend today; do you own any?

Dividend stocks today: Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today following the announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders

dividend stocks today

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Monday, October 27, 2025: Shares of Infosys, L&T Technology Services, Central Bank of India, 360 ONE WAM, CESC, CRISIL, PCBL Chemicals, REC, and Tanla Platforms are likely to remain in focus during today’s trading session, following their announcements of interim dividend payouts. Meanwhile, KSE Ltd is expected to attract attention after its decision to subdivide equity shares.
 
According to BSE data, shares of all the aforementioned companies will trade ex-dividend today, while KSE shares will trade ex-date tomorrow for the stock split.
 
Among the pack, IT major Infosys leads with an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, the highest in list. L&T Technology Services follows with an interim dividend of ₹18 per share, while credit rating agency CRISIL has announced an interim payout of ₹16 per share, placing it third in the list.
 
 
Further down the line, PCBL Chemical, Tanla Platforms, 360 ONE WAM, and CESC have each announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, while REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share. Central Bank of India will reward its shareholders with a relatively modest interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Infosys Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹23 Oct 27, 2025
L&T Technology Services Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹18 Oct 27, 2025
CRISIL Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Oct 27, 2025
Tanla Platforms Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
360 ONE WAM Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
CESC Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
PCBL Chemical Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
REC Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.60 Oct 27, 2025
Central Bank of India Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Oct 27, 2025
KSE Oct 28, 2025 Stock Split From ₹10/- to ₹1/ Oct 28, 2025
 
All these companies have fixed October 27, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the respective dividends.
 
Separately, KSE Ltd has announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10, subdividing each existing equity share of ₹10 face value into ten shares of ₹1 each. The company has set Tuesday, October 28, 2025, as the record date for this corporate action.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

