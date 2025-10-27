Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty up; Nikkei atop 50,000; Wall St. hits record
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Monday, October 27, 2025: Around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 109 points lower at 25,923, indicating a gap-up start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Monday, October 27, 2025: Q2 results, US-India trade negotiations, US-China trade deal hopes, along with strong global cues may influence the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the first trading day of the week, i.e. Monday.
Global cues
Nikkei surged past the 50,000 mark for the first time on Monday, gaining over 2 per cent as optimism over the US-China trade progress and Wall Street’s record rally lifted sentiment. The Topix index advanced 1.52 per cent.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to meet US President Donald Trump this week in Tokyo.
Across Asia, Kospi jumped 1.99 per cent after Friday’s record close, while ASX 200 added 0.49 per cent.
The regional rally followed reports that US and Chinese negotiators reached a framework agreement resolving key disputes. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Trump’s proposed 100 per cent tariffs on Chinese goods were “off the table,” with China set to boost soybean imports and delay rare earth restrictions.
On Wall Street, all major US indices ended Friday at record highs as easing inflation bolstered expectations of further Fed rate cuts. The Dow closed above 47,000 for the first time, while investors now await Big Tech earnings and the Fed’s policy decision.
Q2 results
Sona BLW Precision, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Indus Towers, Raymond, SRF, Bata India, Mahindra Logistics, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, PNB Housing Finance, Supreme Industries, IOCL, JK Tyre, Adani Energy Solutions, Tata Investment Corporation, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and KFin Technologies will release their quarterly earnings today.
IPO corner
Jayesh Logistics IPO (SME) will open for susbcription today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices climbed in Asian trade on Monday, supported by progress in US-China trade talks and easing supply glut fears amid new US sanctions on Russian oil majors. Hopes of lower US interest rates ahead of this week’s Fed meeting also lifted sentiment. Brent futures rose 0.5 per cent to $66.25 a barrel, and WTI gained 0.5 per cent to $61.77. Meanwhile, the price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,25,610, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,15,140.
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Cement; check top stock picks, targets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s cement sector is entering a phase of steady recovery and is estimated to grow in mid-single digits on a Y-o-Y basis supported by improving demand prospects, favourable cost dynamics, and healthy capacity additions.
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian economy likely to grow faster than expected 6.7% in FY26: Poll
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian economy will grow slightly faster than previously expected this fiscal year, a Reuters poll showed, as economists raised their forecasts for a second straight month following a surprise 7.8 per cent expansion in the April to June quarter.
That unexpected boost, along with a cut to the country's Goods and Services Tax (GST) timed around the festive season to spur consumer demand, has led most economists in the October 15-24 survey to revise up their full-year forecasts from last month or leave them unchanged. READ MORE
8:37 AM
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market opening view
A softer-than-expected US inflation report has boosted hopes of Fed rate cuts, with markets pricing in a 97% chance of a cut on October 29 and 92 per cent odds of another in December. Adding to the optimism are prospects of a US–China trade deal and possible US tariff cuts on Indian imports to 15–16 per cent.
Technically, Nifty bulls eye the 26,000 mark and a retest of the all-time high at 26,277.
Key earnings this week include Indian Oil, Adani Energy, L&T, and Kotak Bank, while stocks in focus are Federal Bank, Cipla, HUL, and Laurus Labs—the latter remains a top buy with targets of ₹945–1,003 amid strong Q2 results.
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Should you bet on SBI Cards and Payment post its Q2? Analysts weigh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Cards and Payment Services posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) results on Friday, after market hours. On Friday, SBI Card’s share price closed 0.21 per cent higher at 930.4. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.41 per cent at 84,211.88.
Nuvama Institutional Equities has downgraded SBI Card to ‘Hold’, keeping the target at ₹1,025 per share.
The brokerage sees no upside from current levels and expects the return on assets (RoA) to remain below the normalised level through our forecast period. “The stock is trading at 40x/27x PE FY26E/27E, leaving no room for upside,” Nuvama noted. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bharti Airtel finds its frequency: High Arpu, low capital expenditure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock of Bharti Airtel, India’s largest listed telecommunications (telecom) services provider, recently hit an all-time high on expectations of higher average revenue per user (Arpu), a stable market setup, and fresh revenue lines.
The stock has outperformed the market over the past year, gaining 21 per cent against the Nifty’s 5.7 per cent. With a bullish outlook and upgrades from brokerages, analysts see more upside — especially if Airtel tops Street estimates for the July–September quarter (Q2) of 2025–26 (FY26). READ MORE
8:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 2025 may push IPO totals near or above 2024's record: Amit Ramchandani
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With large initial public offerings (IPOs) such as Lenskart and Groww set to launch, this year’s IPO mobilisation tally is set to cross last year’s record of ₹1.6 trillion, says Amit Ramchandani, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors. In an email interview with Business Standard, he says a diversified pipeline and resilient domestic liquidity make the 2026 outlook equally buoyant. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices tumble 6% in biggest drop since 2013 as investors rush to buy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As pictures of queues outside gold stores flooded social media over the past month, professional precious metals traders were getting nervous.
Gold is “an overcrowded trade that’s overextended by every technical metric,” Nicky Shiels, head of research at precious metals refiner MKS Pamp SA, wrote to clients on October 6. On Monday, as prices soared to new record highs near $4,400 an ounce, Marc Loeffert, a trader at Heraeus Precious Metals, warned that the metal was “getting even more overbought.” READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs keep India's IPO heart beating: ₹54K cr pumps life into market pulse
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have delivered over ₹54,000 crore into India’s primary markets so far in 2025, mainly through initial public offerings (IPOs). Without this vital infusion, net foreign outflows from equity this year could have approached ₹2 trillion.
In October alone, FPIs committed ₹10,096 crore to primary issuances, driven by major IPOs such as LG Electronics India and Tata Capital. This marks their second-highest monthly investment this year, trailing only July. READ MORE
7:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Coforge, Hudco, Container Corp
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brigade Hotel: The hospitality arm of Brigade Group said the company's net profit in Q2FY26 rose to ₹10.6 crore, up 57.97 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹6.71 crore reported in the same period last year, driven by steady growth in business and reduced finance and tax expenses. During the quarter under review, Brigade Hotel’s net revenue rose 19.69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹129.8 crore from ₹108.44 crore reported in Q2FY25.
SBI Life Insurance:The insurer reported a 6.6 per cent drop in net profit in Q2FY26 to ₹494.6 crore from ₹529.42 crore reported in Q2FY25. SBI Life Insurance's net premium income rose to ₹24,848 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹20,266 crore reported in the second quarter of the last fiscal.
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC:The company reported flat growth in PAT at ₹241.3 crore in Q2FY26 against ₹242.4 crore reported in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal. During the quarter under review, the company's revenue from operations rose 9 per cent to ₹461.3 crore from ₹424.2 crore in the year-ago period. ABSL AMC's assets under management rose to ₹4.25 lakh crore in Q2FY26, a growth of 11 per cent. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS finds emerging markets attractive; India among preferred bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: UBS has turned bullish on emerging markets (EM) as it finds benign macro trends, positive momentum in earnings revisions, and resilient EM currencies that are helping EM sustain higher valuations and attracting flows. Among regions, it has upgraded Mainland China to ‘Attractive’ and China Tech to ‘Most Attractive’, while downgrading Philippines to Neutral.
“We upgrade EM equities (MSCI EM) to Attractive, reflecting a constructive macro backdrop, and improving financial conditions on the back of Fed easing and a softer US dollar. Our preferred markets are Mainland China, India, Brazil, and Indonesia,” wrote analysts at UBS in a recent note. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise; Nikkei tops 50,000-mark for first time
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets rise
-- Nikkei tops 50,000-mark for the first time, up over 2 per cent
-- ASX 200 climbd 0.45 per cent
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street hits record
-- Dow Jones gained 1.01 per cent
-- S&P added 0.79 per cent
-- Nasdaq rose 1.15 per cent
7:47 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
