Launches boost presales growth of top real estate developers in Q2

Top real estate developers reported healthy presales growth in the second quarter of FY26, aided by a steady pipeline of new project launches.

While overall housing momentum across major Indian cities moderated during the quarter, listed players remained relatively insulated. They were supported by strong brand recall, calibrated launch strategies and sustained demand for premium housing.

Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan, said, “Q2 FY26 was broadly constructive for the sector. Most large listed developers reported healthy collections, strong presales, and stable launch pipelines, along with improving visibility on revenue recognition.” DLF, the country’s largest listed