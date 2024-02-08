Sensex (    %)
                        
LIC surges 10%; storms into top-5 most-valued club as m-cap tops Rs 7 trn

LIC with a market cap of Rs 7.24 trillion overtook Infosys to break into the top-5 club; Stock has gained 38 per cent in the last one month.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday for the first time ever crossed the Rs 7 trillion market capitalisation, as the stock price of state-owned insurer hit a new high of Rs 1,144,45, on rallying 10 per cent on the BSE.

The board of directors of the Corporation are scheduled to meet today i.e. February 8, 2024, to consider a proposal for declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24). The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine-month period ended on December 31, 2023.

LIC’s market cap hit Rs

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

