close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

Increased competition, lower spreads, moderate growth are among hurdles to overcome

Devangshu Datta Business Standard
gold, gold prices
Premium

Non-gold segments and subsidiaries contributed 12 per cent to AUM, up 10 per cent YoY versus the previous quarter

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices hit record high in the third week of March as fears of bank collapses and high inflation led investors to the traditional safe haven. Gold prices are often inversely correlated to dollar s
Or

Also Read

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

MPC after-effect: SBI, ICICI Bank, YES Bank, BoI raise lending rates

Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers

Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix

Banks rush to hike deposit rates, raise funds amid firm loan growth

The next day: Adani Group stocks rise after group denies news reports

View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

Banking, IT stocks winning bets over 10 years, but rarely move in step

Topics : Gold | Compass | Gold financing companies | commodities | Interest rate hike | Interest Rates | World Gold Council | NBFCs | gold loan

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

gold, gold prices
4 min read

The next day: Adani Group stocks rise after group denies news reports

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

mutual funds, MFs
3 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Web Exclusive

Adani Transmission, Adani Ports exposed to contagion risks: Fitch Ratings

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Market valuations are attractive; buy selectively for long term: Analysts

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Manappuram, MGL: Select small-cap stocks are poised for bigger upside

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon