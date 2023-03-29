Gold spot of bother: Little sparkle for financiers despite tailwinds

In this section

Banking, IT stocks winning bets over 10 years, but rarely move in step

Sebi bans 6 entities from securities market in front running case

Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

View of SIP registrations anything but rose-tinted; closures rise in FY23

The next day: Adani Group stocks rise after group denies news reports

Loan for 20 years, EMIs for 24: RBI rate hikes leave borrowers in a fix

Rising median loan rates lead to fall in affordability of homebuyers

How have the home loan EMIs changed since RBI's repo rate hike in May 2022?

Gold prices hit record high in the third week of March as fears of bank collapses and high inflation led investors to the traditional safe haven. Gold prices are often inversely correlated to dollar s

Non-gold segments and subsidiaries contributed 12 per cent to AUM, up 10 per cent YoY versus the previous quarter

