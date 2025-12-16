Tuesday, December 16, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Services

Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Services

M&MFS has a deep rural presence across 500,000 villages and a 12 million customer base

M&M Financial is poised for a stronger H2FY26 as rural demand, improving asset quality and lower funding costs support growth despite elevated credit costs.

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, or M&MFS, may enjoy favourable tailwinds in the second half of FY26, with rising demand for its core line of vehicle finance and a lower cost of finance. Also, while it has high credit costs, the asset quality has improved with accelerated write-offs.
 
M&MFS has a deep rural presence across 500,000 villages and a 12 million customer base. It is ideally positioned to benefit from stronger rural demand. The long-term target is to push assets under management, or AUM, to over Rs 3 trillion by 2030 from the current Rs 1.27 trillion. It has improved
Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services M&M Finance The Compass stock markets NBFCs
