Loan growth, lower cost targets positive for M&M Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, or M&MFS, may enjoy favourable tailwinds in the second half of FY26, with rising demand for its core line of vehicle finance and a lower cost of finance. Also, while it has high credit costs, the asset quality has improved with accelerated write-offs.

M&MFS has a deep rural presence across 500,000 villages and a 12 million customer base. It is ideally positioned to benefit from stronger rural demand. The long-term target is to push assets under management, or AUM, to over Rs 3 trillion by 2030 from the current Rs 1.27 trillion. It has improved