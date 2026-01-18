LODR revamp kicks off, MSEI back in focus and MIIs boost senior hiring

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has begun a comprehensive review of the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations — the core framework governing disclosure, corporate governance and transparency for listed companies — with the committee overseeing the exercise holding its first meeting earlier this month, sources said. The meeting, held in the first week of January, is part of a broader regulatory overhaul being undertaken by the Sebi to simplify rules and remove redundancies. The regulator has already notified revised Mutual Fund Regulations and Stock Broker Regulations, and is also working on revamping takeover regulations and settlement norms.

MSEI back in focus

Shares of the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSEI) have seen sharp swings in the unlisted market over the past six months, with recent gains putting the bourse back in focus. The stock has more than doubled in recent weeks amid investor speculation over whether MSEI can emerge as a third meaningful player in India’s equity trading space. Market participants say optimism around the National Stock Exchange (NSE) IPO has lifted sentiment across exchange-linked plays. Sources, however, said the rally is also being driven by regulatory developments, with MSEI securing Sebi’s approval to roll out a liquidity enhancement scheme (LES) to boost cash market volumes. Once activity picks up, MSEI — backed by brokerages Zerodha and Groww — is expected to seek permission to enter the derivatives segment, a key revenue stream for exchanges.

MIIs boost senior hiring