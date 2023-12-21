Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Lokesh Machines soars 14% on healthy outlook; up 264% so far in 2023

The Indian machine tools market is experiencing a boost from the growing emphasis on industrial automation, which is resulting in increased overall productivity and improved ergonomics

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Lokesh Machines (LML) surged 14 per cent on Thursday to a fresh high of Rs 383.50 on the BSE on the back of a healthy outlook.

So far in calendar year 2023, the stock has zoomed 264 per cent as compared to a 15.3 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

The company’s operations are segregated into two divisions namely Machines and Components division.

It is engaged in manufacturing of custom built Special Purpose Machines (SPMs), General purpose CNC Machines (GPMs), Jigs & Fixtures and Machining of automobile Cylinder Blocks, Heads and Connecting Rods, among others.

The Indian machine tools market is

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Analysts bet on IndiGo, SpiceJet on sustained pax growth, low oil prices

Stock of this wind energy solutions provider has zoomed 108% in 7 weeks

Nifty, MidCap, SmallCap: Should you buy the dip? Here's what charts say

INOX India makes bumper debut; lists at 44% premium over issue price

Indian Bank extends slide to 2nd day; slips 8% after listing of QIP shares

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon