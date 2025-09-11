Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 79 stocks today; full list here

Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 79 stocks today; full list here

Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 12, along with their key details

dividend stocks

SI Reporter New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, September 11, 2025: D-Street investors looking to pocket some passive income may keep an eye on the shares of Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Mastek, Kajaria Ceramics, Texmaco Infrastructure, ABC India, and 71 other companies today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, September 12, 2025.
 
Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, by September 11, 2025. The companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout on the record date.
 
 
Among the listed companies, cattle feed and coconut oil manufacturer KSE Limited has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders, declaring a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The company has set the record date as September 13, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
 
Further, Vadilal Industries has also announced a final dividend of ₹21 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as September 12, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 
 
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 12, along with their key details:
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
ABC India Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.50 Sep 12, 2025
Advait Energy Transitions Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.7500 Sep 12, 2025
Amines & Plasticizers Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.50 Sep 12, 2025
Artefact Projects Sep 12, 2025 Dividend ₹0.50 Sep 12, 2025
Basant Agro Tech India Sep 12, 2025 Dividend ₹0.0500 Sep 12, 2025
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹3 Sep 12, 2025
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
Bharat Rasayan Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.50 Sep 12, 2025
Birla Precision Technologies Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.0500 Sep 12, 2025
Caplin Point Laboratories Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹3 Sep 12, 2025
Cindrella Hotels Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
Cochin Shipyard Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2.2500 Sep 12, 2025
Coral India Finance & Housing Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.40 Sep 12, 2025
CSL Finance Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹3 Sep 13, 2025
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.50 Sep 12, 2025
Dutron Polymers Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.50 Sep 12, 2025
Emmbi Industries Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.30 Sep 13, 2025
Everest Industries Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2.50 Sep 12, 2025
Fineotex Chemical Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.40 Sep 13, 2025
Gallantt Ispat Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.2500 Sep 12, 2025
Gujarat Industries Power Company Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹4.0900 Sep 12, 2025
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹4.90 Sep 12, 2025
Halder Venture Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
HBL Engineering Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
HeidelbergCement India Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹7 Sep 12, 2025
IL&FS Investment Managers Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.2800 Sep 12, 2025
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2.50 Sep 12, 2025
Jaysynth Orgochem Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.0500 Sep 12, 2025
JTL Industries Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.1250 Sep 12, 2025
Kajaria Ceramics Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹4 Sep 12, 2025
Kanchi Karpooram Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 13, 2025
Kiran Vyapar Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 13, 2025
K.P. Energy Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.10 Sep 12, 2025
KP Green Engineering Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.20 Sep 12, 2025
KPI Green Energy Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.20 Sep 12, 2025
Krsnaa Diagnostics Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2.7500 Sep 12, 2025
Krypton Industries Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
KSE Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹50 Sep 13, 2025
Krishanveer Forge Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2.50 Sep 12, 2025
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹1.80 Sep 12, 2025
Mamata Machinery Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.50 Sep 12, 2025
Manba Finance Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.2500 Sep 12, 2025
Mastek Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹16 Sep 12, 2025
Magellanic Cloud Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.0300 Sep 12, 2025
MPIL Corporation Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.4500 Sep 13, 2025
National Fittings Sep 12, 2025 Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025
Network People Services Technologies Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹2 Sep 12, 2025
Northern Spirits Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹0.30 Sep 12, 2025
Panchmahal Steel Sep 12, 2025 Final Dividend ₹3 Sep 12, 2025
Polymechplast Machines Sep 12, 2025 Dividend ₹1 Sep 12, 2025

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

