Looking for dividend? Keep an eye on these 79 stocks today; full list here

Dividend stocks today, Thursday, September 11, 2025: D-Street investors looking to pocket some passive income may keep an eye on the shares of Cochin Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Mastek, Kajaria Ceramics, Texmaco Infrastructure, ABC India, and 71 other companies today, as they are set to trade ex-dividend tomorrow, Friday, September 12, 2025.
Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock begins trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date — in this case, by September 11, 2025. The companies finalize the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout on the record date.
Among the listed companies, cattle feed and coconut oil manufacturer KSE Limited has announced the highest dividend reward for its shareholders, declaring a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The company has set the record date as September 13, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
Further, Vadilal Industries has also announced a final dividend of ₹21 per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date as September 12, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend on September 12, along with their key details:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
ABC India
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Advait Energy Transitions
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.7500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Amines & Plasticizers
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Artefact Projects
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Dividend ₹0.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Basant Agro Tech India
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Dividend ₹0.0500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹3
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Bharat Rasayan
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Birla Precision Technologies
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.0500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Caplin Point Laboratories
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹3
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Cindrella Hotels
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Cochin Shipyard
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2.2500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Coral India Finance & Housing
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.40
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
CSL Finance
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹3
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Dutron Polymers
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Emmbi Industries
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.30
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
Everest Industries
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Fineotex Chemical
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.40
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
Gallantt Ispat
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.2500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Gujarat Industries Power Company
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹4.0900
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹4.90
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Halder Venture
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
HBL Engineering
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
HeidelbergCement India
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹7
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
IL&FS Investment Managers
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.2800
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Jaysynth Orgochem
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.0500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
JTL Industries
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.1250
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Kajaria Ceramics
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹4
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Kanchi Karpooram
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
Kiran Vyapar
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
K.P. Energy
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.10
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
KP Green Engineering
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.20
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
KPI Green Energy
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.20
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Krsnaa Diagnostics
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2.7500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Krypton Industries
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
KSE
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹50
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
Krishanveer Forge
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Lincoln Pharmaceuticals
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹1.80
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Mamata Machinery
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.50
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Manba Finance
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.2500
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Mastek
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹16
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Magellanic Cloud
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.0300
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
MPIL Corporation
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.4500
|
Sep 13, 2025
|
National Fittings
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Network People Services Technologies
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹2
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Northern Spirits
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹0.30
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Panchmahal Steel
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Final Dividend ₹3
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Polymechplast Machines
|
Sep 12, 2025
|
Dividend ₹1
|
Sep 12, 2025