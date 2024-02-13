Sensex (    %)
                        
Paytm hits new low, falls 9% after Macquarie slashes target to Rs 275

Macquarie downgraded Paytm to Underperform and sharply cut target price to Rs 275 from Rs 650 driven by a sharp reduction in revenues across various segments.

Paytm
Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Paytm Macquarie Fintech sector

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

