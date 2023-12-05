Market capitalisation of Bajaj Group tops Rs 10 trn for first time

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj group of companies topped the Rs 10-trillion for the first time on Monday. Only four other business groups have a mcap in excess of Rs 10 trillion at present. These are the Tata Group, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group, HDFC and the Adani Group.All the five listed firms belonging to the late Rahul Bajaj-Group ended with gains amid a rally in the market. At the close, the combined these companies stood at Rs 10.2 trillion. Bajaj Finance, the most valuable company of the group, rose 2 per cent, second-most valued Bajaj Finserv rose 0.6 per cent, and Bajaj Auto gained 2.5 per cent. The group’s holding company Bajaj Holdings & Investment climbed nearly 7 per cent.