Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Market rally ends as Sensex, Nifty fall on FPI selloff, weak earnings

Market rally ends as Sensex, Nifty fall on FPI selloff, weak earnings

The rally came to an abrupt halt due to lackluster corporate earnings, persistent selling by foreign investors, and renewed uncertainty surrounding US trade negotiations

share market

Indian equities lagged most global peers in July as sluggish earnings momentum cast a shadow over their already premium valuations compared to other emerging markets.

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The domestic equity markets faced turbulence in July, breaking a four-month winning streak that stretched from March to June and had propelled benchmark indices nearly 15 per cent higher. Both Nifty and Sensex ended July down about 3 per cent. The broader Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices dropped 6.7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. During the preceding four months, the two indices had jumped over 20 per cent each. 
The rally came to an abrupt halt due to lackluster corporate earnings, persistent selling by foreign investors, and renewed uncertainty surrounding US trade negotiations. India’s total market capitalisation fell by ₹11.5 trillion during the month, settling at ₹450 trillion ($5.14 trillion). 
 
Indian equities lagged most global peers in July as sluggish earnings momentum cast a shadow over their already premium valuations compared to other emerging markets. 
With the exception of FMCG and pharmaceuticals, all sectoral indices ended the month in the red, with the IT sector leading declines, sinking by nearly 10 per cent. Notable outliers among Nifty constituents included Eternal, which surged 17 per cent, and Hindustan Unilever, up 10 per cent. 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded nearly ₹20,000 crore in equities in July, while domestic institutional investors stepped in, purchasing over ₹50,000 crore worth of shares. 
   

More From This Section

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft goes past $4 trillion m-cap, second to achieve feat after Nvidia

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Markets shrug off Trump tariff threat, end slightly lower after recoverypremium

Sebi

Sebi asks institutions to ensure digital access for special-needs persons

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

KPIT Tech shares fall 3% as Q1 profit drops; here's what the brokerages say

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

Microcap fertiliser stock zooms 55% in 3 days, hits 7-yr high. Do you own?

Topics : Sensex Equity markets Markets Nifty Foreign Portfolio Investors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon