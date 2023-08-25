Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Market regulator Sebi mulls new fee collection system for advisors

Under this proposed mechanism, all fees paid by clients will be processed on a designated platform and directed to a Sebi-recognised supervisory body

SEBI

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed the establishment of a new fee-collection mechanism for investment advisors (IA) and research analysts (RA). This initiative aims to crack down on unregistered IAs and RAs that may mislead investors.

"This ecosystem will assist investors in ensuring that their payments reach only registered IAs and RAs. Consequently, this will also enable investors to identify, isolate, and avoid unregistered entities, who will be unable to access this closed ecosystem," Sebi stated in a consultation paper on Friday.

Under this proposed mechanism, all fees paid by clients will be processed on a designated platform and directed to a Sebi-recognised supervisory body. The system will accommodate payments either through online modes via a payment link or through options like NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and cheque via a virtual account number. The supervisory body will then transfer the fee to the designated account of the RIA or RA.

Investors will be notified that “Any payment made outside the specified mechanism will not be considered as payment towards investment advisory or research services under Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013/ Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, and no grievances in this regard will be entertained by the Sebi-recognised regulatory body or Sebi,” as stated by the regulator in the paper, inviting feedback until September 15.

The new payment mechanism will become an integral part of client agreements, and will also include a disclosure that "all fee payments made by the client for investment advisory or research services by the investment advisor or research analyst must be made through the Sebi-specified mechanism for fee collection."

Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi's new disclosure rule escalates rift at Bengaluru-based TD Power

Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers influence

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services' shares worth Rs 754 cr

Market regulator Sebi bats for NRIs, OCIs investments in IFSC FPIs

Free MFs, AIFs from foreign investment limits at GIFT: IFSC panel

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi shares investigation update with Supreme Court

Topics : SEBI Indian markets Market news

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon