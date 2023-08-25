Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Market regulator Sebi mulls steps to limit finfluencers influence

New payment mechanism; brand promotion restrictions on intermediaries

SEBI

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) proposed on Friday to limit the involvement of regulated entities such as investment advisors, mutual funds, and brokerages with financial influencers in any promotion or advertisement.

The much-anticipated norms from the market regulator aim to address the potential misuse of such channels and outline action in specific instances.

Most financial influencers, or "finfluencers", engage in brand associations to promote the products or services of financial entities. In return, these finfluencers may earn referral money, a share of the profit, non-monetary benefits, or compensation from social media platforms.

“Finfluencers not registered with the relevant financial sector regulator may lack the requisite qualifications or expertise on the subject. Worse still, without being formally subject to a financial sector regulator's code of conduct, they might not disclose any potential conflicts of interest, such as their connection with or interest in the products, services, or securities that they promote,” Sebi noted in the discussion paper.

Sebi has also proposed to prohibit entities registered with stock exchanges or the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) from revealing any confidential information about clients to unregistered entities.

Furthermore, in the consultation paper, Sebi has stated that registered intermediaries will have to take active measures to disassociate themselves from any unregistered entity using their name, product, or service—and report it to enforcement agencies, which may then file a case for impersonation and fraud.
 

Also Read

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Sebi's new disclosure rule escalates rift at Bengaluru-based TD Power

Motilal Oswal MF buys Jio Financial Services' shares worth Rs 754 cr

Market regulator Sebi bats for NRIs, OCIs investments in IFSC FPIs

Free MFs, AIFs from foreign investment limits at GIFT: IFSC panel

Adani-Hindenburg case: Sebi shares investigation update with Supreme Court

Benchmark indices post longest weekly losing streak since May 2022


New Payment System

In a two-pronged attack on unregistered finfluencers or entities acting as investment advisors (IA) and research analysts (RA), Sebi has proposed the establishment of a new fee collection mechanism.

Under this proposed mechanism, all client fees will be processed on a designated platform and directed to a Sebi-recognised supervisory body. Furthermore, investors will be notified that “Any payment made outside the specified mechanism will not be considered as payment towards investment advisory/research services under Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013/ Sebi (Research Analysts) Regulations, 2014, and no grievances in this regard will be entertained by the Sebi-recognised regulatory body or Sebi,” the regulator has stated in a paper, inviting feedback until September 15.

Topics : SEBI Indian markets

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon