Benchmark indices post longest weekly losing streak since May 2022

Domestic equity benchmarks fell for the fifth straight week, marking their longest weekly losing streak in 15 months. As global markets remained cautious on Friday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, renewed inflation concerns at home contributed to a risk-off sentiment.

The Sensex closed the session at 64,886, reflecting a decline of 366 points or 0.6 per cent. The Nifty ended the session at 19,266, falling by 121 points or 0.6 per cent. Over the week, the Sensex and the Nifty declined by 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent respectively, equalling their most extended weekly losing streak since May 2022. In April 2020, the Sensex and the Nifty capped their seventh consecutive weekly loss.

Investor sentiment was dented after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting minutes, released on Thursday after market hours, flagged near-term inflation risks. The RBI indicated that headline inflation would likely spike in the coming months due to supply disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions. The central bank further warned of risks stemming from the impact of a skewed southwest monsoon and upward pressures on global food prices owing to geopolitical hostilities.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, commented, "Domestic markets came under pressure after RBI meeting minutes showed concern over rising inflation and outlook over excess liquidity. Also, investors were cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. We expect Nifty to be in a narrow range due to a lack of positive triggers. Meanwhile, niche mid and small-cap sectors will likely remain in action.”

Equities rose in the first three sessions of the week, only to erase those gains in the last two days. Analysts have noted that further sell-offs could occur in the short term, depending on central bankers' hawkishness, both domestically and abroad.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to revive its ailing economy, China eased its mortgage policies. These measures, however, failed to lift its equity markets.

Also Read Bitcoin breaches $30k-mark fuelled by Powell's comments, spot ETF filings Sensex ends off record high, rises 195 pts; HDFC twins gain 2%, ITC dips Rupee slides as Federal Reserve's Powell hints at higher US terminal rates Powell's playbook With the latest hike, US Fed's rate hikes reach 500bps in one year Jio Financial index exclusion deferred; Vishnu Prakash IPO subscribed 10x Jindal Steel, JSW, Vedanta: Nifty Metal dips over 1% on China slowdown woes Jio Financial share exclusion from Sensex, indices postponed to Aug 31 VST Tillers soars 14% on pact with US firm to develop electric power tiller Syrma hits new high on 1-yr lock-in expiry; more than doubles since listing

"Nifty has breached the crucial support of short-term moving average, i.e. 50 EMA on Friday, which indicates the tone to remain negative. We are eyeing 19,100 as the next support. However, a mixed trend on the sectoral front would continue to offer trading opportunities on both sides so plan your trades accordingly,” stated Ajit Mishra, Vice President of technical research at Religare Securities.

Despite the decline in the last five weeks, analysts believe that India remains the most stable market in Asia, underpinned by solid fundamentals and robust flows.

A note by BNP Paribas said, "We think India's outperformance in 2Q and 3Q so far is supported by strong economic and corporate top-line growth, a policy-driven recovery in investments, expectations of a manufacturing surge driven by global supply chain de-risking, and the stability provided by robust domestic flows to stock market liquidity. Valuations remain expensive, but the relative lack of risks should sustain them for now.”

The market breadth was weak, with 2,145 stocks declining and 1,494 advancing. Four-fifths of Sensex stocks declined. HDFC and ITC were the biggest drags on Sensex, slipping 1.07 per cent and 1.53 per cent, respectively. Capital Goods stocks fell the most, with its sectoral index on BSE declining by 1.3 per cent.