Market regulator Sebi plans to revamp the informal guidance framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to revamp the informal guidance (IG) framework—a mechanism used by market participants for seeking clarity or interpretation of securities law.

Among the changes suggested by the regulator is allowing more market participants to seek guidance under this framework. Additionally, Sebi has proposed to hike the application fee from Rs 25,000 at present to Rs 75,000.

New entities that will be allowed to seek IG include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, depositories, and managers of pooled investment vehicles such as alternate investment funds, Real Estate Investment Trusts (Reits), Infrastructure Investment Trusts (Invits), and Collective Investment Schemes (CIS).