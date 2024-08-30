Dividend fever hits 86 stocks! Gulf Oil others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Shares of Gulf Oil, IRCON, NBCC, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp, and as many as 82 other companies will remain in focus during the next week as they will turn ex-dividend in the course of the upcoming five trading sessions of next week. A dividend, often considered an additional source of income for investors upon their investment, is distributed by the company to its shareholders from its profit, usually on a quarterly or annual basis.

Of these, two companies will turn ex-dividend for their interim dividend. These include S P Capital Financing and Aztec Fluids & Machinery. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, among the stocks trading ex-dividend for final dividend next week, some notable names include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Petronet, Shipping Corporation Of India, Dynamic Industries, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Kopran, Krystal Integrated Services, Lancor Holdings, Sanco Trans, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Ganesha Ecosphere, Goa Carbon, Ion Exchange (India), The Indian Wood Products Company, Karnataka Bank, Lehar Footwears, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works, Sakthi Finance, Savera Industries, Tamboli Industries, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Vinati Organics, Z F Steering Gear (India), Geecee Ventures, Hikal, Mas Financial Services, Parag Milk Foods, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Racl Geartech, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Bls International Services, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Heranba Industries, Ircon International, Jay Bharat Maruti, Jbm Auto, Jupiter Wagons, Niit, Prithvi Exchange (India), Rhi Magnesita India, Shetron, Silver Touch Technologies, Aaa Technologies, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Asian Hotels (East), Alfred Herbert (India), Alufluoride, Chemcrux Enterprises, Eclerx Services, G N A Axles, Gujarat Intrux, Hindprakash Industries, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Krbl, Krishanveer Forge, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Metro Brands, Nahar Capital & Financial Services, Nahar Polyfilms, Nahar Spinning Mills, Nbcc (India), Ndl Ventures, The New India Assurance Company, Perfectpac, Phoenix Township, Ppap Automotive, Protean Egov Technologies, Quess Corp, Responsive Industries, Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets, Senco Gold, Sika Interplant Systems, Sml Isuzu, Smruthi Organics, Sterling Tools, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Triton Valves, Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Uniphos Enterprises, and Zen Technologies.



Here is the details list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

Company Name Ex Date Purpose Record Date DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 - Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25 - KOPRAN 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 3 - Krystal Integrated Services 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50 02/09/24 LANCOR HOLDINGS 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.20 02/09/24 SANCO TRANS 02/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50 - FINEOTEX CHEMICAL 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.40 03/09/24 GANESHA ECOSPHERE 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 3 - GOA CARBON - 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 10 - ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) - 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50 - The Indian Wood Products Company 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.10 - KARNATAKA BANK 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 5.50 03/09/24 Lehar Footwears 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.30 03/09/24 LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 12. - SAKTHI FINANCE 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.80 03/09/24 SAVERA INDUSTRIES 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 3 - Tamboli Industries 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 - TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.75 - VINATI ORGANICS - 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 7 - Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) - 03/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 8 - GeeCee Ventures Limited 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2 04/09/24 HIKAL 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.60 04/09/24 MAS Financial Services 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.51 - Prince Pipes and Fittings 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 - RACL Geartech 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50 04/09/24 RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES - 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 - UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS 04/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 25 - BLS International Services 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 - Gulf Oil Lubricants India 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 20 05/09/24 Heranba Industries 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25 - IRCON International 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.30 - JAY BHARAT MARUTI 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.70 - JBM AUTO 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50 - Jupiter Wagons 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.30 - NIIT 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.75 05/09/24 Prithvi Exchange (India) 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 05/09/24 Rhi Magnesita India 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2.50 - Silver Touch Technologies 05/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 - AAA Technologies 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 07/09/24 AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 3 - ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2.50 - ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA) 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 4 - ALUFLUORIDE 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 3 06/09/24 Chemcrux Enterprises 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 06/09/24 ECLERX SERVICES 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 - G N A Axles 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2 06/09/24 GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 16.50 06/09/24 GUJARAT INTRUX - 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 10 - Hindprakash Industries 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50 06/09/24 JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 5 06/09/24 KRBL 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 4 06/09/24 Krishanveer Forge 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2 06/09/24 Medi Assist Healthcare Services 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 4 06/09/24 Metro Brands 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2.25 06/09/24 NBCC (India) 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.63 06/09/24 NDL Ventures 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 06/09/24 The New India Assurance Company 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 2.06 06/09/24 PERFECTPAC 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1 06/09/24 Phoenix Township 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.25 06/09/24 PPAP Automotive Limited 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25 - Protean eGov Technologies 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 10 06/09/24 Quess Corp 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 6 06/09/24 RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES 06/09/24 Final Dividend - Rs - 0.10

The ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, rights issues, bonus shares, or buyback offers. This means that any investor buying the stock on or after this date won't be entitled to these benefits. To qualify for dividends, bonuses, or buybacks, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine who receives these benefits based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.