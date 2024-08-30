Dividend fever hits 86 stocks! Gulf Oil others to trade ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Shares of Gulf Oil, IRCON, NBCC, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp, and as many as 82 other companies will remain in focus during the next week as they will turn ex-dividend in the course of the upcoming five trading sessions of next week. A dividend, often considered an additional source of income for investors upon their investment, is distributed by the company to its shareholders from its profit, usually on a quarterly or annual basis.
Of these, two companies will turn ex-dividend for their interim dividend. These include S P Capital Financing and Aztec Fluids & Machinery.
Meanwhile, among the stocks trading ex-dividend for final dividend next week, some notable names include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gujarat State Petronet, Shipping Corporation Of India, Dynamic Industries, Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills, Kopran, Krystal Integrated Services, Lancor Holdings, Sanco Trans, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Fineotex Chemical, Ganesha Ecosphere, Goa Carbon, Ion Exchange (India), The Indian Wood Products Company, Karnataka Bank, Lehar Footwears, Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works, Sakthi Finance, Savera Industries, Tamboli Industries, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Vinati Organics, Z F Steering Gear (India), Geecee Ventures, Hikal, Mas Financial Services, Parag Milk Foods, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Racl Geartech, Reliance Chemotex Industries, Uni Abex Alloy Products, Bls International Services, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Heranba Industries, Ircon International, Jay Bharat Maruti, Jbm Auto, Jupiter Wagons, Niit, Prithvi Exchange (India), Rhi Magnesita India, Shetron, Silver Touch Technologies, Aaa Technologies, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Asian Hotels (East), Alfred Herbert (India), Alufluoride, Chemcrux Enterprises, Eclerx Services, G N A Axles, Gujarat Intrux, Hindprakash Industries, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, Krbl, Krishanveer Forge, Medi Assist Healthcare Services, Metro Brands, Nahar Capital & Financial Services, Nahar Polyfilms, Nahar Spinning Mills, Nbcc (India), Ndl Ventures, The New India Assurance Company, Perfectpac, Phoenix Township, Ppap Automotive, Protean Egov Technologies, Quess Corp, Responsive Industries, Shipping Corporation Of India Land And Assets, Senco Gold, Sika Interplant Systems, Sml Isuzu, Smruthi Organics, Sterling Tools, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Triton Valves, Triveni Turbine, Triveni Engineering & Industries, Uniphos Enterprises, and Zen Technologies.
Here is the details list of stocks trading ex-dividend next week:
|Company Name
|Ex Date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|DYNAMIC INDUSTRIES
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|-
|Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25
|-
|KOPRAN
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 3
|-
|Krystal Integrated Services
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|02/09/24
|LANCOR HOLDINGS
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.20
|02/09/24
|SANCO TRANS
|02/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|-
|FINEOTEX CHEMICAL
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.40
|03/09/24
|GANESHA ECOSPHERE
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 3
|-
|GOA CARBON -
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 10
|-
|ION EXCHANGE (INDIA) -
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|-
|The Indian Wood Products Company
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.10
|-
|KARNATAKA BANK
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 5.50
|03/09/24
|Lehar Footwears
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.30
|03/09/24
|LAKSHMI AUTOMATIC LOOM WORKS
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 12.
|-
|SAKTHI FINANCE
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.80
|03/09/24
|SAVERA INDUSTRIES
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 3
|-
|Tamboli Industries
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|-
|TRIBHOVANDAS BHIMJI ZAVERI
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.75
|-
|VINATI ORGANICS -
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 7
|-
|Z.F.STEERING GEAR (INDIA) -
|03/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 8
|-
|GeeCee Ventures Limited
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2
|04/09/24
|HIKAL
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.60
|04/09/24
|MAS Financial Services
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.51
|-
|Prince Pipes and Fittings
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|-
|RACL Geartech
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|04/09/24
|RELIANCE CHEMOTEX INDUSTRIES -
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|-
|UNI ABEX ALLOY PRODUCTS
|04/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 25
|-
|BLS International Services
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|-
|Gulf Oil Lubricants India
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 20
|05/09/24
|Heranba Industries
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25
|-
|IRCON International
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.30
|-
|JAY BHARAT MARUTI
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.70
|-
|JBM AUTO
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.50
|-
|Jupiter Wagons
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.30
|-
|NIIT
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.75
|05/09/24
|Prithvi Exchange (India)
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|05/09/24
|Rhi Magnesita India
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2.50
|-
|Silver Touch Technologies
|05/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|-
|AAA Technologies
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|07/09/24
|AGARWAL INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 3
|-
|ASIAN HOTELS (EAST)
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2.50
|-
|ALFRED HERBERT (INDIA)
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 4
|-
|ALUFLUORIDE
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 3
|06/09/24
|Chemcrux Enterprises
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|06/09/24
|ECLERX SERVICES
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|-
|G N A Axles
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2
|06/09/24
|GUJARAT NARMADA VALLEY FERTILIZERS & CHEMICALS
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 16.50
|06/09/24
|GUJARAT INTRUX -
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 10
|-
|Hindprakash Industries
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.50
|06/09/24
|JAGSONPAL PHARMACEUTICALS
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 5
|06/09/24
|KRBL
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 4
|06/09/24
|Krishanveer Forge
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2
|06/09/24
|Medi Assist Healthcare Services
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 4
|06/09/24
|Metro Brands
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2.25
|06/09/24
|NBCC (India)
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.63
|06/09/24
|NDL Ventures
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|06/09/24
|The New India Assurance Company
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 2.06
|06/09/24
|PERFECTPAC
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1
|06/09/24
|Phoenix Township
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.25
|06/09/24
|PPAP Automotive Limited
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 1.25
|-
|Protean eGov Technologies
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 10
|06/09/24
|Quess Corp
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 6
|06/09/24
|RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES
|06/09/24
|Final Dividend - Rs - 0.10
The ex-date is the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, rights issues, bonus shares, or buyback offers. This means that any investor buying the stock on or after this date won't be entitled to these benefits. To qualify for dividends, bonuses, or buybacks, investors must purchase the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine who receives these benefits based on the list of shareholders recorded by the end of the record date.