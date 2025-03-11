Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 10:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market selloff sparks valuation reset, stocks under 20x P/E surge 60%

Market selloff sparks valuation reset, stocks under 20x P/E surge 60%

Stocks with P/E of less than 20x swell from 214 from 355

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

The ongoing market selloff has triggered a significant valuation correction, with the number of stocks trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of less than 20x surging over 60 per cent.
 
As per an analysis by DSP Mutual Fund, there are now 355 stocks in the BSE AllCap universe with trailing P/E multiple of less than 20x, up from just 214 in September when the markets were at their peak. The BSE AIICap index comprises nearly 1,200 stocks across large-, mid- and small-caps.
 
“Across market capitalisations, price earnings multiples are trending lower. This shift is driven by a combination of slowing
