Market volatility fails to draw 'smart money' to equity MFs in Feb

February saw a shift in investor behaviour as lumpsum inflows into equity mutual fund (MF) schemes — often regarded as ‘smart money’ or ‘opportunistic flows’ — declined sharply despite a significant market correction.

Gross lumpsum investments dropped to around ₹33,000 crore, down from ₹44,800 crore in January and ₹50,500 crore in December 2024.

This decline in lumpsum inflows was the primary driver behind the 26 per cent month-on-month drop in net investments into equity schemes, as systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows remained steady at ₹26,000 crore.

Historically, lumpsum inflows have surged during periods of market volatility or corrections. For instance,