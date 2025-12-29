Copper stays bullish in 2025 on supply crunch; Hindustan Copper gains edge

Supply was in deficit by around 200,000 tonnes in 2025, and in 2026, the deficit is expected to widen to nearly 600,000 tonnes. Mining activity has been disrupted, while refined metal production has been affected by tariff risks. Chile, the world’s largest copper producer, continues to face declining ore grades.

Flooding at the Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, an accident at Chile’s El Teniente mine, and the declaration of force majeure at Indonesia’s Grasberg mine have all curtailed ore supplies. These incidents have prompted global miners to cut production guidance for calendar year 2025 and financial year 2026.

US tariff policies have created price distortions between COMEX and London Metal Exchange benchmarks. Traders have stockpiled refined copper in the US to front-run potential tariffs, pushing COMEX prices well above LME levels. Although refined copper has so far been exempt, a potential 15 per cent tariff hike is scheduled for review in June 2026.

If tariffs are imposed, price differentials could widen further. If not, stockpiled US inventories may be released into global markets, creating a temporary surplus.

China has emerged as a net exporter amid weak domestic demand and surplus refined output. Despite low margins, China produced 10 per cent more refined copper year-on-year between January and October 2025. Upside risks to prices include production cuts in China, fresh supply disruptions and stronger global demand, while downside risks stem from weaker demand and tariff-related inventory releases.

India’s refined copper demand is expected to exceed 2.5 million tonnes over the next decade, while global demand could rise by around 37 million tonnes by calendar year 2035. Against this backdrop, Hindustan Copper (HCP) is well placed.

HCP is India’s sole operator of copper mines, with seven mines across Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Domestic copper demand is expected to more than double over the next decade, driven by renewable energy capacity addition, expanding digital infrastructure, electric vehicles and AI-led data centres.

HCP’s production volumes could rise more than 3.5 times to 12.2 million tonnes by FY31, from 3.47 million tonnes in FY25. Volumes had remained stagnant for years due to regulatory delays and the closure of key Jharkhand mines.

However, the execution of the Kendadih mining lease on October 4, 2025, and the leasing of the Rakha mine in September 2025 helped the company clear major legal and regulatory hurdles. Its mining leases are now valid for the next 15 to 20 years.

HCP is now on track to surpass 12 million tonnes of ore production by FY31, including output under the mine development operator model. Alongside ramping up production at its flagship Malanjkhand Copper Project to 5 million tonnes, the company plans to reopen several previously operational mines.

Operations at Surda resumed in October 2024 after a four-year hiatus. In addition, Khetri Copper Complex in Rajasthan may produce 3 million tonnes, while the Rakha mine under the MDO model could add another 3 million tonnes to output.

HCP is well positioned to benefit from the structural upcycle, though FY26 ore volumes are expected to be about 10 per cent lower than the estimated 4.35 million tonnes due to prolonged monsoons, logistical challenges and temporary labour shortages.

Over the medium to long term, the ramp-up could result in revenue and Ebitda increasing fourfold by FY31. To raise volumes from 3.47 million tonnes to 9.2 million tonnes, excluding MDO output, HCP has outlined a Rs 2,000 crore capital expenditure plan. The company has sufficient balance-sheet strength and cash flows to fund this through internal accruals, though it has approved raising debt or issuing bonds if required.