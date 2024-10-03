Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets in the times of war: Sharp correction and then a swift recovery

Markets in the times of war: Sharp correction and then a swift recovery

Stock market today: Events such as a war do present a buying opportunity for long-term investors, analysts said

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Wolf

Photo: Shutterstock

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adversities such as war may be a good time for long-term investors who have an appetite for risk to buy their favourite stocks cheaper, say analysts. However, they need to first evaluate whether the geopolitical developments are likely to stay localised, or can escalate.

Markets, data shows, typically react with heightened volatility on expectations of any negative event / uncertainty, and even when the event unfolds. However, over time as the event unfolds, there is a realisation that the situation might get diffused, and then the rally in equity markets is much sharper.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Geopolitical risks are no different. Historically, equity markets have generally overreacted near the geopolitical risks in the near-term, but have found their feet soon.

image

Take for instance, Iran invasion of Kuwait in 1990 triggered a sharp correction in the markets and oil prices had doubled back then. Equities markets, however, were back to peak level four months later.

Back home, the Kargil confrontation between India and Pakistan also saw a sharp correction in the markets in mid-1999. However, markets rallied sharply as realization dwelled that this would be a short-lasting conflict.

image

More From This Section

market stocks us market share market bullish

Shivalik Rasayan stock skyrockets over 14% on USFDA nod for API facility

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex falls over 1,500pts to 82,700, Nifty 480pts down at 25,300

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Iran-Israel war, Sebi F&O: Why Sensex plunged over 1,600 pts intraday today

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Jubilant Ingrevia hits 52-wk high as arm inks pact with leading agrochem co

Bond market, Indian economy, share market, Mumbai

Dev Information Technology share jumps 7% after arm files DRHP for IPO


In the last few trading sessions, global equity markets, including India, have borne the brunt of an escalation in geopolitical tensions in West Asia, which in turn triggered a 5 per cent rise in Brent crude oil prices to around $75 a barrel.

"Events such as a war do present a buying opportunity for long-term investors. That said, one needs to evaluate if the latest developments will be short-lived or will the situation get worse. Even with the Israel - Palestine conflict, the markets had dropped sharply initially, but bounced back quickly as they realised that the developments will remain localised. Even now, investors are not bothered about the war, but are more concerned whether it will remain localized or not. In case things are contained, markets can stage a bounce back in the next few days," said Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market expert.

The next few weeks, however, could be trying for the markets as they look forward to the outcome of the state elections back home amid the September 2024 (Q2-FY25) earnings season, monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India. At the global level, the outcome of the US presidential polls will be a key monitorable, besides the crude oil price trajectory.


Also Read

Photo: Shutterstock

Stock market strategy: Where to invest as Israel war escalates, oil rises

Dabur

Dabur India forecasts weak Q2 revenue; stock slips 8%, hits 4-month low

Cryptocurrency

US SEC appeals decision that restricted its ability to regulate crypto mkts

Dividend

Dividend, Bonus, Split: KPI Green Energy, 5 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Japan

Japanese investors' $4 trillion 'carry trade' begins to slowly unwind

Topics : Markets Stock market crash Stock market correction Israel-Iran Conflict Market news Global stock markets crash India vs Pakistan Kargil war kargil Palestine deal Gaza conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon