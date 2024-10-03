Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex below 83,300, Nifty below 25,500; Auto, financials drag
Share Market Crash LIVE Updates: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading deep in the red on Thursday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on market sentiment.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 3, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NIfty 50 were trading deep in the red on Thursday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East, coupled with the implementation of changed norms for trading in index derivatives, weighed on market sentiment.
Losses were led by Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.23 per cent), followed by Asian Paint, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, and Power Grid Corp.
On the Nifty 50, Hindalco Industries (up 0.66 per cent) was the only gainer, while the rest of the stocks on the index were trading in the red.
Losses were led by Eicher Motors (down 312 per cent), followed by Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, and ICICI Bank.
Meanwhile, all sectoral indices, apart from Metal, were trading in the red.
Auto (down 1.55 per cent), followed by Realty (down 1.48 per cent) and FMCG (down 1.07 per cent), were the biggest drags, while other heavyweight indices such as Nifty Bank, Financial Services, IT, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas were also down around 1 per cent each.
In the broader markets, the BSE SmallCap was down 1.09 per cent, while the BSE MidCap was down 1.14 per cent.
Apart from that, the BSE Sensex closed down 33.49 points or 0.04 per cent, at 84,266.29, while the Nifty 50 declined 13.95 points or 0.05 per cent, at 25,796.90, on Tuesday.
Markets were closed on Wednesday, October 2, on account of celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti in India.
Among the broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100, each rose 0.79 per cent and 0.34 per cent, respectively.
Nifty IT and Media indices outperformed the other sectoral indices, settling with gains of over 1 per cent each.
At around 10:15 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 83,361, down 904 points, or 1.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,518, down 278 points, or 1.08 per cent.
That apart, two stocks, JSW Steel (up 1.66 per cent), and Tata Steel, were the only gainers on the BSE Sensex, while the rest of the stocks were trading in the red.
Meanwhile, gains in Asia were led by Japanese stocks, which were buoyed by the modest overnight uptick on Wall Street despite escalating tensions in the Middle East. The Nikkei 225 was up 2.21 per cent, while the broader Topix index rose by 2 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down marginally by 0.07 per cent, while, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 2.35 per cent.
In Asia, following a meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated that current economic conditions do not warrant another interest rate hike.
Investors in Asia are also anticipating a busy day of data releases. Australia’s Judo Bank Composite PMI for September fell to 49.6, down from 51.7 in August, indicating contraction. The services PMI also dipped to 50.5 from 52.5 in the previous month.
Additionally, the Australian Bureau of Statistics is expected to release trade data for August, with economists predicting a surplus of 5.5 billion Australian dollars, down from AU$6.01 billion in July.
Other key data includes Japan’s PMI figures for September and Hong Kong’s August retail sales.
Markets in mainland China will remain closed until October 8 for a week-long holiday, and South Korea is also closed Thursday for National Foundation Day.
That apart, MSCI's global equities index was down slightly on Wednesday while the dollar rose and oil prices pared earlier gains, as investors digested US economic data and anxiously awaited Israel's response to Iran's missile attack the previous day.
Oil prices rose on worries that further escalation in the Middle East could threaten oil supplies from the world's top producing region, but gains were limited by a large build up in US crude inventories.
US President Joe Biden said he would not support any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites and urged Israel to act "proportionally" in response to Iran's biggest ever direct attack on Israel. Iran, after firing ballistic missiles on Israel on Tuesday, said early Wednesday that its attack was finished barring further provocation.
The dollar hit a three-week high against the euro after the ADP national employment report showed US private payrolls increased more than expected in September ahead of Friday's highly anticipated jobs data.
Longer-dated US Treasury yields rose after the data pointed to a stable labour market while investors monitored Middle East hostilities.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.55 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 42,196.52, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 per cent, to close at 5,709.54, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 14.76 points, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 17,925.12.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.04 per cent, to 845.49. Earlier the STOXX Europe 600 index closed up 0.05 per cent at 521.14.
In energy markets, US crude settled up 0.39 per cent at $70.10 a barrel and Brent ended the session at $73.90 per barrel, up 0.46 per cent on the day.
In Treasuries, the yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 4 basis points to 3.783 per cent, from 3.743 per cent late on Tuesday, while the 30-year bond yield rose 4.9 basis points to 4.1299 per cent.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 1.4 basis points to 3.6352 per cent, from 3.621 per cent late on Tuesday.
A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at a positive 14.6 basis points.
In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.34 per cent to 101.60.
In precious metals, spot gold fell 0.14 per cent to $2,659.22 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.02 per cent to $2,640.00 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
11:17 AM
11:04 AM
At 11:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 83,300, down 965 points, or 1.15 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,501, down 295 points, or 1.14 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 11 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty extend losses
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NIfty 50 were trading lower on Thursday, weighed down by escalating tensions in the Middle East.
At 11:00 AM, the BSE Sensex was at 83,300, down 965 points, or 1.15 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,501, down 295 points, or 1.14 per cent.
10:52 AM
10:39 AM
10:29 AM
10:24 AM
10:11 AM
10:07 AM
10:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BlackRock's Ben Powell says escalating tensions in Middle East on everyone's radar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BlackRock Investment's Ben Powell says escalating tensions in Middle East is on everyone's radar, and any further negative development in the region will force investors to re-evaluate.
9:59 AM
9:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ZEEL up 2% as CEO Punit Goenka says co focused on enhancing profitability
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Under the leadership of CEO Punit Goenka, ZEEL is focusing on enhancing profitability and stakeholder value. The company is implementing strategic steps aimed at optimising operations, with a notable emphasis on quality content.
9:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Infrastructure, Power gain up to 5% on tie up with Druk for RE projects
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group has entered into a partnership with Bhutan's Druk Holding and Investments for renewable energy projects, marking Reliance’s first foreign venture.
9:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc climbs as co posts 2% increase in mined metal output
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company reported a 2 per cent increase in mined metal production to 256,000 tonnes in Q2FY25, alongside a rise in refined metal output. Production of refined zinc increased 7 per cent YoY to 1,98,000 tonnes 2QFY24, while refined lead production was up 12 per cent YoY to 63,000 tonnes.
9:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mankind Pharma gains on getting CCI approval for Bharat Serums deal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company has received approval from India’s competition regulator for its Rs 13,630 crore acquisition of Bharat Serums and Vaccines. This deal will enhance Mankind’s product offerings, particularly in women's health, and is part of its broader strategy to strengthen its market position.
9:35 AM
Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Derivative outlook - 'Nifty weekly contract highest OI at 26k for Calls'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 26,000 for Calls and 23,050 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 27,000 for Calls and 26,000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 26,500 for Calls and 25,000 for Puts in weekly and at 25,800 for Calls and 25,000 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 3.26 per cent, decreased future index shorts by 5.62 per cent and in index options by 26.14 per cent increase in Call longs, 12.12 per cent increase in Call short, 37.01 per cent increased in Put longs and 20.44 per cent increase in Put shorts."
Views by: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 7:50 AM IST