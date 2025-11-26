Markets see 20-bps rate cut by February as OIS curve shifts lower

The one-year overnight indexed swap (OIS) rate, the most closely watched gauge of near-term interest rate expectations, is now pricing in a 20-basis-point cut by February, market participants said. Overnight swap rates have declined across the curve this week.
The one-year OIS rate fell by 6 basis points during the current week, trading at over a month low. On Wednesday it settled at 5.42 per cent, unchanged against Tuesday.
The bond market gained renewed clarity on the prospect of a policy repo rate cut after the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor Sanjay Malhotra said earlier this week that there remains room for monetary easing. Even so, sentiment within the market remains divided, with participants split between those expecting a December interest rate cut and those who believe policy uncertainty continues to warrant caution.
“The OIS curve is pricing in a 20 bps rate cut by February. The movement was seen in both the govt bonds and the OIS after the remark from the governor with market affirming a 25 bps rate cut in December,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
What triggered the re-pricing in OIS rates?
The re-pricing followed Malhotra’s statement in an interview on Monday, saying the scope for rate cuts, as highlighted in the October policy review, “has not diminished,” with recent data still supporting further easing.
In an OIS contract, two parties exchange a fixed rate for a floating rate linked to the RBI’s overnight call rate. Because OIS rates are largely unaffected by liquidity conditions or bond supply, they mainly reflect expectations of monetary policy. A decline in OIS rates signals that markets expect lower policy rates ahead.
What risks could still sway the MPC’s call?
Even so, some caution remains. Market participants said that global uncertainties, currency pressures and the GDP data scheduled to be released this Friday could still influence the MPC’s decision.
“The OIS is indicating a rate cut of 20 bps by February end, that’s why the market was split between December and February. There could be some indication of accommodative stance in December if not a rate cut. We are expecting an Open Market Operation calendar of over Rs 1 trillion; whether it will be announced during the policy, we will have to see,” said the treasury head at another private bank.
How are corporate bond issuers responding?
In the corporate bond market, issuers refrained from raising funds on the shorter end amid expectations of a rate cut which is expected to push down short-term rates, making it more favourable for issuers to raise funds later.