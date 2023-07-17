Following a more than 15 per cent surge in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 from this year’s lows, the spread between the 10-year government security (G-sec) and the Nifty earnings has approached the danger zone of 2 percentage points (ppt).At present, the G-sec yield is roughly 7.09 per cent, while the Nifty earnings are 5.12 per cent. As a result, the spread works out to 1.98 ppt, ever so slightly below the danger mark of 2 ppt.A recent analysis by CLSA shows that “most of Nifty’s tops have been at the 2-ppt bond yield-equity yield level”.The brokerage analysed equity returns whenever the yield spread moved past 1.5 ppt. The study showed that the Nifty delivered muted returns on a one- and two-year time frame whenever the bond yield/equity yield was above 1.5 ppt.In the past, the market has generated the best returns whenever equity yields have been greater than bond yields.Typically, the yield on the benchmark G-sec— also called the risk-free rate — is the threshold for equity returns. The rationale is that the reward for investing in a risky asset like equities should be higher than that offered by a risk-free sovereign bond.If a company’s earnings yield (the inverse of the price-to-earnings, or P/E, ratio) is higher than the bond yield, it indicates that the profit generation is attractive vis-à-vis the yield on offer on a fixed income.Currently, the estimated 12-month forward earnings per share for the Nifty50 is about Rs. 1,000, while the index last closed at 19,565.The 12-month forward P/E ratio is 19.56x, and the earnings yield (1 divided by 19.56) is about 5.12 per cent.