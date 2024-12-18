Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex settles 20 pts lower at 80,670 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,300
Stock Markets Today LIVE: Benchmark Indian equity indices were marginally lower at pre-open on Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed's policy rate announcement later tonight
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, December 18, 2024: Benchmark Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally lower at pre-open on Wednesday, amid weak global cues.
At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was 18.19 points, or 0.02 per cent lower, at 80,666.26, and the Nifty 50 was at 24,297.95, down 38.05 points, or 0.16 per cent.With foreign institutional investors turning risk averse ahead of the crucial policy rate announcement and commentary about future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve later on wednesday, and selling Indian equities in favour of US stocks, markets in India are likely to continue to trade under pressure in the absence of any major domestic triggers. READ MORE
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 6,409.86 crore on December 17.Primary markets in India, however, are poised for an action-filled day, with shares of three mainline firms, including One Mobikwik Systems, Vishal Mega Mart, and Sai Life Sciences, along with Supreme Facility Management and Purple United Sales in the SME segment, scheduled to list on the bourses today.
Apart from that, Interational Gemmological Institute IPO will see its allotment today, while in the SME segment, NACDAC Infrastructure IPO will enter its second day of subscription today, and Identical Brains Studios, will open for subscription.
In other news, the market capitalisation (mcap) cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ (MFs’) largecap universe is likely to go up for the fifth consecutive time to touch the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time. READ MORE
Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified rules governing specialised investment funds (SIF), which state that they will have the same expense structure as that of mutual funds (MFs). READ MORE
Not only that, the markets regulator has also revamped the norms governing investment advisors and research analysts (RAs). It has relaxed the requirements on minimum qualification, experience, and mandatory examination to be passed periodically, apart from their net worth requirements. READ MORE
Sebi, on Tuesday, also mandated granular disclosures on ownership and economic interest for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), aligning the rules with that for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to prevent any regulatory arbitrage. READ MORE
The markets regulator is also likely to tighten rules around small and medium enterprises (SMEs) IPOs and widen the definition of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) at its board meeting today, according to sources. READ MORE
On Tuesday, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp sell-off, settling lower by over 1 per cent each, weighed down by selling across counters. The 30-share Sensex tumbled 1,064.12 points, or 1.30 per cent, to end at 80,684.45, while the Nifty 50 closed down by 332.25 points, or 1.35 per cent, to settle at 24,336.
Broader markets also mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices ending lower by 0.57 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.
The fear index, India VIX, which gauges volatility in markets, ended higher by 3.31 per cent at 14.49 points. All the sectoral indices also ended in the red, barring Nifty Media, which ended higher by merely 0.02 per cent. Among others, all the banking indices on the NSE, along with Auto, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and OMCs, ended down by 1 per cent each.
Meanwhile, markets in the Asia-Pacific region were mostly higher, with only Japan's Nikkei trading with some losses on Wednesday. Investors in Asia assessed trade data out of Japan ahead of a Bank of Japan rate decision this week.
The country’s exports grew 3.8 per cent in November year-on-year, beating expectations of a 2.8 per cent increase by economists polled by Reuters. Meanwhile, imports fell by 3.8 per cent, coming in far below expectations of a 1 per cent expansion.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.28 per cent, while the broad-based Topix was up 0.24 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.92 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.15 per cent lower. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading higher by 0.22 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was ahead by 0.95 per cent, while the CSI 300 was higher by 0.13 per cent, and the Shanghai Composite had climbed 0.56 per cent.
US stocks, however, closed lower on Tuesday and crude prices fell as investors parsed economic data and girded themselves for a series of central bank decisions, including an expected rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
Bitcoin forged new record highs and benchmark US Treasury yields steadied ahead of what is expected to be a "hawkish cut" from the US central bank.
The blue-chip Dow ended in negative territory for the ninth consecutive session, marking its longest losing streak since 1978.
Aside from the Fed, central banks Japan, Britain, Sweden and Norway, are all slated to meet this week. The BOJ, the Bank of England and Norges Bank are expected to stand pat, while the Riksbank is seen cutting rates.
Members of the Federal Open Market Committee convened on Tuesday for their two-day monetary policy meeting, which is widely seen culminating on Wednesday with a 25 basis-point cut to the key Fed funds target rate.
Markets will scrutinize the accompanying Summary of Economic Projections, which is expected to temper Fed policy expectations for the coming year in light of sticky inflation and robust economic data.
A better-than-expected retail sales report underscored US economic strength, which contrasted with weak retail sales from China, which raised the specter of softening global demand.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 266.93 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 43,450.55, the S&P 500 fell 23.45 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 6,050.63 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 64.83 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 20,109.06.
European stocks fell to two-week lows, weighed down by energy and healthcare stocks ahead of central bank decisions and as downbeat data from China stoked demand concerns.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.86 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 863.98.
The STOXX 600 index fell 0.42 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 7.75 points, or 0.38 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 9.32 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 1,093.89. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 0.63 per cent, to 579.66, while Japan's Nikkei fell 92.81 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 39,364.68.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries backed away from three-week highs ahead of the Fed's rate decision and economic projections.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 0.4 basis points to 4.395 per cent, from 4.399 per cent late on Monday. The 30-year bond yield fell 2.6 basis points to 4.5837 per cent from 4.61 per cent late on Monday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 0.6 basis points to 4.245 per cent, from 4.249 per cent late on Monday.
The dollar inched higher against a basket of world currencies as better-than-expected retail sales data suggested economic momentum as investors digested the likelihood that the Fed would slow its easing to a more gradual pace in the coming year.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.18 per cent to 106.98, with the euro down 0.22 per cent at $1.0487.
Bitcoin touched yet another record high, as cryptocurrencies continue to coast on the prospect of a strategic bitcoin reserve proposed by US President-elect Donald Trump. Bitcoin gained 0.52 per cent to $106,635.28. Ethereum declined 2.83 per cent to $3,933.80.
Oil prices slid amid renewed demand worries in the wake of economic data from Germany and China. US crude fell 0.89 per cent to $70.08 per barrel, while Brent slid to $73.19 per barrel, down 0.97 per cent on the day.
Gold pulled back under pressure from a strong dollar as investors lowered their expectations for the pace and extent of interest rate cuts in the coming year. Spot gold fell 0.32 per cent to $2,643.84 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.48 per cent to $2,638.80 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 24,300 in pre-open
NSE's Nifty50 fell 0.23 per cent at 24,280 level in pre-open.
9:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex flat in pre-open
The BSE Sensex was flat at 80,678 level, down 0.01 per cent.
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at Rs 84.92
The rupee depreciated by 2 paise to Rs 84.92 against the US dollar on Wednesday.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec picks 2 stocks to buy today, shares Nifty outlook
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty index fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, registering a sharp cut of 332 points or 1.35 per cent, to close at 24,336. Yesterday's fall has resulted in to a violation of 5, 10, 20 and 50 days EMA supports altogether. An upward sloping trend line adjoining the lows of November 21 and December 13, 2024, projects the support near 24,300.
Any level below 24,300 would confirm the bearish trend reversal for the short term, which could drag the Nifty towards an immediate support of 24,180. Resistance for the index has shifted down to 24,500. READ MORE
8:57 AM
While the S&P 500 is up 27.5 per cent YTD, Nifty is up only 12 per cent YTD. The fear is that this huge variation in relative performances may continue, given the strength of the US economy and the weakness in the Indian economy. The situation will change if leading indicators in India suggest recovery in GDP growth and corporate earnings in Q3.
The focus of global markets today will be the Fed decision expected tonight. A 25 bp rate cut is priced-in by the market. So,the attention will be on the Fed commentary. A significant trend in the Indian market is the outperformance of the broader market where good results are getting appreciated by the market and there is no concern of FII selling."
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Near-term market construct has turned weak with FIIs turning sellers on rallies'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The near-term market construct has turned weak with FIIs turning sellers on rallies. The trend of FII buying in early December has proved to be, as feared, a flash in the pan. Yesterday’s massive FII sell figure of Rs 6,410 crores in the cash market indicates that more selling is in store on market bounces. The underlying reason for the FII selling in India is the outperformance of US and the underperformance of India.
While the S&P 500 is up 27.5 per cent YTD, Nifty is up only 12 per cent YTD. The fear is that this huge variation in relative performances may continue, given the strength of the US economy and the weakness in the Indian economy. The situation will change if leading indicators in India suggest recovery in GDP growth and corporate earnings in Q3.
The focus of global markets today will be the Fed decision expected tonight. A 25 bp rate cut is priced-in by the market. So,the attention will be on the Fed commentary. A significant trend in the Indian market is the outperformance of the broader market where good results are getting appreciated by the market and there is no concern of FII selling."
Views by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:54 AM
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "With reference to our above intimation dated September 06, 2024 relating to 300 MLD Mega Sea Water Desalination Plant Order in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we hereby inform that the Customer has notified all tender participants on December 16, 2024, that the said tender stands cancelled pursuant to their internal administrative procedures. We are currently in touch with the Customer to understand and comprehend the reasons in detail."
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Saudi Arabia cancels 300 MLD sea Desalination Plant tender awarded to VA Tech Wabag
Stock Market LIVE Updates: VA Tech Wabag today informed that a the tender for a work order for a 300 MLD Mega Sea Desalination Plant in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as been cancelled by the country due to internal administrative procedures.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "With reference to our above intimation dated September 06, 2024 relating to 300 MLD Mega Sea Water Desalination Plant Order in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we hereby inform that the Customer has notified all tender participants on December 16, 2024, that the said tender stands cancelled pursuant to their internal administrative procedures. We are currently in touch with the Customer to understand and comprehend the reasons in detail."
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt plans up to 25% temporary tax to curb cheap Chinese steel imports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India is likely to impose a "safeguard duty" or temporary tax of up to 25 per cent on steel imports, industry and government sources said, to help to curb cheap imports from top producer China.
The proposal gained broad support at a meeting chaired by commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday after small industries dropped initial opposition once they received assurances that they would not be hit by higher steel prices. READ MORE
8:45 AM
While industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG Motors are getting ready to roll out their wide range of EV models in the new year, luxury car makers are moving in that direction too. Many of these EVs are likely to be SUVs. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: EV launches in India to double in 2025, SUVs dominate new lineups
Stock Market LIVE Updates: If SUVs (sport utility vehicles) were the flavour of 2024, EVs (electric vehicles) may turn out to be the big theme for 2025. Automakers are gearing up for some 15 to 20 EV launches in the coming year, doubling from a modest seven to eight in 2024.
While industry leaders such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, and MG Motors are getting ready to roll out their wide range of EV models in the new year, luxury car makers are moving in that direction too. Many of these EVs are likely to be SUVs. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian companies push marketing spend as sales hit slow lane, shows data
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amid muted revenue growth, companies ramped up spending on attracting customers in the previous quarter, marking the highest levels in four years.
Advertising and marketing expenses as a proportion of net sales rose to 0.39 per cent in the September 2024 quarter, up from 0.36 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 0.3 per cent in the corresponding period of 2022, according to data from tracker Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy. The latest figure is the highest since the Covid-hit September 2020 quarter when it reached 0.4 per cent. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A fifth of AIF investments questionable in terms of intent: Sebi official
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Around Rs 1 trillion, or a fifth of the investments made by alternative investment funds (AIFs) are questionable in terms of the intent behind the investments and are under the scanner for circumvention of regulations, said Ananth Narayan, whole-time member of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
AIFs are pooled investment vehicles that invest in a variety of assets including real estate, startups, unlisted companies, and derivative strategies in the listed space. READ MORE
8:35 AM
ODIs, earlier referred to as participatory notes or pnotes, are financial instruments used by hedge funds to invest in Indian securities without registering onshore. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi mandates granular disclosures for ODIs, restricts derivatives
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market regulator on Tuesday mandated granular disclosures on ownership and economic interest for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), aligning the rules with that for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to prevent any regulatory arbitrage.
ODIs, earlier referred to as participatory notes or pnotes, are financial instruments used by hedge funds to invest in Indian securities without registering onshore. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi eases norms for boarding of investment advisors, research analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced major changes in the norms governing investment advisors and research analysts (RAs), relaxing requirements on minimum qualification, experience, mandatory examination to be passed periodically, and net worth requirements.
Market regulator has made the changes at a time when the number of registered investment advisors (RIAs) has come down to less than 1000. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market regulator Sebi extends MF expense structure to new asset class
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Specialised investment fund (SIF), a new asset class, will have the same expense structure as that of mutual funds (MFs), according to rules notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
SIF, which was first proposed by Sebi in July 2024, aims to fill the gap between MFs and portfolio management services (PMS), and it looks at informed investors, who are willing to take riskier bets. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equities tumble, rupee hits record low as FPIs turn risk-averse
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks Indian equity indices fell sharply on Tuesday as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned risk averse ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. The heavy selloff impacted the currency market, too, pushing the rupee to a fresh intraday low of 84.93 against the dollar before the Reserve Bank of India stepped in.
A record trade deficit of nearly $38 billion in November further dampened sentiment, while concerns grew over FPIs reallocating funds from Indian equities to US markets. The Sensex fell 1,064 points, or 1.3 per cent, to close at 80,684, while the broader Nifty 50 index dropped 332 points, or 1.35 per cent, to end the session at 24,336. Both indices saw their biggest single-day losses since November 28. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amfi stock reclassification -- Largecap cutoff likely to touch Rs 1 trn
The market capitalisation (mcap) cutoff to qualify for mutual funds’ (MFs’) largecap universe is likely to go up for the fifth consecutive time to touch the Rs 1 trillion mark for the first time.
A fresh list of largecap, midcap, and smallcap stocks is set to be released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) in the first week of January.
A report by Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research estimates the cutoff to go up over 18 per cent to Rs 1 trillion in the upcoming reclassification compared to the Rs 84,328 crore threshold during the previous such exercise at the end of June 2024. The cutoff has doubled since July 2023. Read more
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty sensex nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 US stock market US stock markets Indian stock market Asian markets Chinese stock market
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 8:02 AM IST