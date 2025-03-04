Multi-asset funds shine amid mkt slump with downside protection strategies

Fund houses that adopted a differentiated approach in the multi-asset allocation fund (MAAF) category are reaping the benefits during the ongoing equity market correction. While most MAAFs launched in the past two years followed an equity-heavy strategy, a handful of fund houses — WhiteOak Capital, Edelweiss, DSP, Quantum, and Mahindra Manulife — opted for a more flexible, debt-oriented approach. Nippon India MAAF, launched in 2020, also stands out with its unique fund structure.

These schemes are among the few in the category to deliver positive returns over the past year for both systematic investment plan (SIP) and lump sum investors.