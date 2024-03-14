Muted demand environment to hit Jubilant FoodWork's near term earnings

The stock of the country’s largest listed quick service restaurant or QSR, Jubilant FoodWorks has shed over 23 per cent from the start of January and is now trading close to its 52-week lows. After a muted December quarter in the pizza category due to the ongoing slowdown as well as severe competitive pressures, brokerages had downgraded the stock.
The company reported a sales growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 6.2 per cent growth in the delivery business. However, this was offset by the decline in dine-in which fell by 5.6 per cent.