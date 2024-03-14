Muted demand environment to hit Jubilant FoodWork's near term earnings

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

The company reported a sales growth of 3 per cent Y-o-Y on the back of a 6.2 per cent growth in the delivery business. However, this was offset by the decline in dine-in which fell by 5.6 per cent.

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com