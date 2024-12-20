Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'bull spread' on Torrent Pharma

Derivative Strategy
BULL SPREAD Strategy on TORRENT PHARMA
Buy Torrent Pharma (26-Dec Expiry) 3,500 CALL at Rs 34; simultaneously sell 3600 CALL at Rs 12
- Lot Size 250
- The cost of the strategy is Rs 26 (Rs 5,500 per strategy)
- Maximum profit Rs 19,500 If Torrent Pharma closes at or above Rs 3600 on 26 Dec expiry.
- Breakeven Point Rs 3,522
- Risk Reward Ratio 1: 3.55
- Approx margin required is Rs 30,300
Rationale:
- A long build-up is seen in the Torrent Pharma Futures, where we have seen an 18 per cent rise in the open interest with prices rising by 2.5 per cent.
- The stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes.
- The stock price has been forming bullish higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly and monthly charts.
- Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI are in rising mode and placed above 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.