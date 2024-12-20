Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals gap-down start for India markets; Asian markets mixed
Markets Today LIVE: Markets are likely to continue treading on a subdued note in the midst of a slew of mixed global cues and a lack of fresh domestic triggers
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, December 20, 2024: With markets across regions treading cautiously as investors continue to assess the US Federal Reserve's hawkish comments about future policy easing, coupled with a strong GDP print and lower Jobless claims in the US, markets here were likely to remain subdued while anticipating more clear signs of where the economy and markets are headed going into 2025.
At 8:01 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,916, more than 100 points behind Nifty futures'last close at 24,018.80.
Meanwhile, domestic brokerage firm HDFC Securities told investors to moderate return expectations amidst elevated valuations. The brokerage expressed concerns about investor reaction in a scenario of muted returns after 10 continuous years when Nifty ended positively. READ MORE
Moreover, with domestic markets having retreated from recent highs, and earnings growth estimates being revised downwards, markets are increasingly polarised, said leading money managers during a panel discussion at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai in November. READ MORE
The benchmark Nifty 50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. READ MORE
The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expected to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' investing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated. READ MORE
Not only that, with most mutual funds (MFs) completing their bouquet of active fund products, they are now exploring the smart beta or factor-investing space to create differentiated products. READ MORE
In the primary markets, three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark. READ MORE
Meanwhile, shares of International Gemmological Institute IPO (Mainline) shall list on the bourses today, while Carraro India IPO (Mainline), Senores Pharmaceuticals (Mainline), and Ventive Hospitality (Mainline), will open for subscription today.
In the SME section, Hamps Bio IPO will list on the bourses, and Identical Brains Studios IPO will close for subscription, while Newmalayalam Steel IPO will enter its second day of subscription. NACDAC Infrastructure IPO will see its allotment today.
In other news, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule aimed at putting a stop to unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors to pocket higher commissions, amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route. READ MORE
In the previous trading session, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a sharp correction, settling down by over 1 per cent each. The Sensex tumbled 964.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to at 79,218.05, while the Nifty 50 ended down by 247.15 points, or 1.02 per cent, to settle at 23,951.70.
The Broader markets too mirrored the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ending lower by 0.28 per cent and 0.51 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices closed in the red, barring Nifty Pharma and Healthcare, which ended in the green. Among others, all the banking indices on the NSE, along with IT, Financial Services, Consumer Durables, and Metal, ended down by 1 per cent each.Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note on Friday as investors digested Japan's inflation data and China's interest rate decision.
The People’s Bank of China kept its benchmark lending rates steady, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) set at 3.1 per cent and the five-year LPR at 3.6 per cent.
In Japan, Novemer inflation data showed a core inflation reading of 2.7 per cent, slightly above a Reuters forecast of 2.6 per cent. Headline inflation for the month hit 2.9 per cent, rising from 2.3 per cent in October.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 was higher by 0.37 per cent, while the broad based Topix was ahead by 0.24 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.92 per cent, and the small cap Kosdaq was behind by 1.09 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dragging by 0.98 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was lower by 0.02 per cent. In mainland China, the CSI 300 was behind by 0.11 per cent and the Shanghai Composite was lower by 0.19 per cent.
Elsewhere, Wall Street stumbled to a close on Thursday, ending nearly flat after an earlier rally ran out of steam late in the session as investors continued to parse the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook.
Benchmark US Treasury yields hit their highest level since May, crude prices dipped and gold advanced as investors grew accustomed to the reality that the central bank will take a slower, more measured approach to policy easing in the coming year.
The cautious note struck by the Fed's economic projections and the expected slowdown of rate cuts prompted the steepest US stock selloff in months on Wednesday.
Other central banks wrapped up an eventful year of rate decisions, with the central banks of England, Japan, Norway and Australia holding firm, and Switzerland and Canada implementing cuts of 50 basis points. Sweden's Riksbank reduced its policy rate by 25 bps, as did the European Central Bank last week.
On the economic front, an unexpected upward revision to third-quarter US GDP, a dip in jobless claims and an upside surprise in existing home sales all underscored US economic strength.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.37 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 42,342.24, the S&P 500 fell 5.08 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,867.08 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 19.93 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 19,372.77.
European stocks took a dive, setting a course for their biggest percentage drop in five weeks as the Fed's hawkish signal sent investors fleeing riskier assets.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.70 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 841.74.
The STOXX 600 index fell 1.51 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 30.90 points, or 1.51 per cent.
Emerging market stocks fell 12.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 1,082.86. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed lower by 1.41 per cent, to 572.84, while Japan's Nikkei fell 268.13 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 38,813.58.
Yields on 10-year Treasuries jumped past 4.5 per cent to the highest level since May and the yield curve steepened to its widest gap in more than two years in the face of the US central bank's more measured approach to interest-rate cuts in the coming year.
The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 7.2 basis points to 4.57 per cent, from 4.498 per cent late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond yield rose 8.6 basis points to 4.7456 per cent from 4.66 per cent late on Wednesday.
The 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 4.1 basis points to 4.314 per cent, from 4.355 per cent late on Wednesday.
The dollar reversed an earlier pullback and was last nominally higher against a basket of world currencies as the market digested the Fed's cooler approach to easing.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.11 per cent to 108.38, with the euro up 0.12 per cent at $1.0364.
Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 1.69 per cent to 157.41.
Bitcoin extended its selloff in the aftermath of Wednesday's Fed decision.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 5.07 per cent to $95,811.00. Ethereum declined 9.13 per cent to $3,352.50.
Oil lost ground as central bankers in the US, Europe and Asia sounded notes of caution over easing monetary policy, raising worries over dampening global demand.
US crude fell 0.95 per cent to $69.91 per barrel, while Brent settled at $72.88 per barrel, down 0.69 per cent on the day.
Gold advanced but pared earlier gains after US economic data reinforced expectations that the Fed will take a cautious approach to monetary policy in the coming year.
Spot gold rose 0.35 per cent to $2,596.60 an ounce. US gold futures fell 1.69 per cent to $2,592.00 an ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
8:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed's rate cut disappoints markets, sticky inflation adds to global woes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adjusting to changing policy realities is often difficult for financial markets. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) of the United States (US) Federal Reserve reduced the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, as was widely expected by financial markets. However, both the stock and bond markets sold off. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Accenture beats estimates for Q1 revenue on rise in services demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT service provider Accenture beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, on the back of growing demand for its services to help clients adopt AI-powered tools. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi targets NFO mis-selling with new rule to prevent portfolio churn
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a new rule aimed at putting a stop to unnecessary portfolio churn by distributors to pocket higher commissions, amid rising asset mobilisation through the new fund offer (NFO) route.
Under the new guidelines, distributors will no longer earn higher commissions for switching existing investments to NFOs. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Factor-based investing gains ground in 2024 among fund houses, investors
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With most mutual funds (MFs) completing their bouquet of active fund products, they are now exploring the smart beta or factor-investing space to create differentiated products. This is evident from the sharp surge in factor-based indices in recent years.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has 31 factor-based indices, up from 23 at the start of 2024. Exchanges mostly create new indices based on demand from MFs. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual funds in 2025: Innovation and quality investing take centre stage
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The volume of new fund offerings (NFOs) in 2025 will fluctuate based on market conditions. However, innovation is expected to continue unabated. With an increasing number of fund houses aiming to establish a presence in the 'factor' investing space and changes in fund-of-fund taxation providing more opportunities, several industry-first offerings are anticipated.
A look at the filings made with market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in recent months shows the kind of funds you can expect in the first quarter of 2025. Some of the innovative possibilities include Bandhan Rediscovery Fund (a fund that will invest in companies that move out of the Nifty 100 index). READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stars of the first half of the decade: Top MF schemes across categories
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The end of 2024 marks the completion of a crucial five-year period for mutual funds. The industry, which bore the brunt of the pandemic like every other business at the start of the decade, charted a new growth path soon after. Multiple factors drove growth, but the performance of active equity schemes stood out.
This period of growth came after the 2017 reclassification of active equity schemes — a reform that made it easier for investors to identify the top performers across scheme categories. READ MORE
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi introduces new measures to curb misleading investment return claims
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In a bid to clamp down on individuals and entities making lofty return claims, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced a “Past Risk and Return Verification Agency” (PaRRVA), which will be tasked to verify the risk-return metrics of services offered by investment advisors, research analysts (RAs), algorithmic trading platforms, and other such entities.
Industry players said that for any claims such as “best performing”, “safety during volatility”, “top ranked”, or those on high returns, it would be mandatory to seek verification of the same. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 index could be range-bound next year, Smallcase survey shows
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The benchmark Nifty50 index may trade within the range of 25,000 to 28,000 next year, according to a survey conducted by Smallcase involving 150 managers on its investment platform. On Thursday, the Nifty closed at 23,951.
Most managers believe that green energy and banking could be prominent investment themes for the year ahead. Meanwhile, over 40 per cent of the managers surveyed expect public sector undertakings (PSUs), including defence, and the information technology (IT) sector to underperform. READ MORE
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Small, midcap investing: CIOs urge caution and realistic expectations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic markets have retreated from recent highs, while earnings growth estimates have been revised downwards. Markets are increasingly polarised, said leading money managers during a panel discussion at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in Mumbai in November.
Small and midcap segments show signs of bubble-like valuation and other segments are more reasonable, they said while discussing ‘Is the Market in a Bubble Zone?’ READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Securities advises investors to temper returns expectations for 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage HDFC Securities has told investors to moderate return expectations amidst elevated valuations. The brokerage expressed concerns about investor reaction in a scenario of muted returns after 10 continuous years when Nifty ended positively. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 out of 5 IPOs fully booked on Day 1; IKS Health surges 48% on debut
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Three initial public offerings (IPOs) were fully covered out of the five that opened for subscription on Thursday, and the remaining two have reached the half- way mark.
The IPOs of DAM Capital Advisors (issue size Rs 840 crore), Transrail Lighting (Rs 839 crore), Sanathan Textiles (Rs 550 crore), Concord Enviro Systems (Rs 500 crore), and Mamata Machinery (Rs 179 crore) opened for subscription. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Dec 20 - Exide, GE Vernova, JK Cement, Amara Raja Energy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A subsidiary of Exide Industries, Exide Energy Solutions signed a binding agreement with Hyundai Motor India to supply lithium-ion cells and battery packs for Hyundai's EVs in India. READ MORE
8:03 AM
This consolidation phase suggests indecision in the market, and until the index breaches either of these levels, a clear trend is unlikely to emerge. Safe traders are advised to remain on the sidelines and wait for a decisive breakout above 24,000 or below 22,900 before initiating new positions. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock Market Today - How to trade Nifty IT index post Accenture results?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Auto Index is currently consolidating within a range of 24,000 to 22,900 on the weekly charts, following a sharp correction in the short term.
This consolidation phase suggests indecision in the market, and until the index breaches either of these levels, a clear trend is unlikely to emerge. Safe traders are advised to remain on the sidelines and wait for a decisive breakout above 24,000 or below 22,900 before initiating new positions. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today - US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing
The Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex are likely to start on a cautious note on the final trading session of the week as mixed global cues weigh on investor sentiment. Amid this backdrop, domestic developments also demand attention. In a major move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) introduced a new regulatory framework aimed at ensuring transparency in the investment advisory space. The initiative, called the “Past Risk and Return Verification Agency” (PaRRVA), is set to verify the claims of returns and risk metrics made by investment advisors, research analysts, algorithmic trading platforms, and similar entities. Read more
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty futures hint lower start for Sensex, Nifty
Indian equities are expected to have another negative morning on Friday, according to GIFT Nifty futures. The futures were trading 86 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 23,932 level.
On Thursday, the key benchmarks settled in red with the BSE Sensex closing 964 points or 1.20 per cent lower at 79,218.05, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,951.70, falling 247 points or 1.02 per cent.
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex Gift Nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Indian stock markets US stock markets Global stock markets Chinese stock market stock markets Equity markets Indian equity markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 7:48 AM IST