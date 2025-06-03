Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Near-term demand challenges for Samvardhana Motherson International

The company also unveiled plans to quadruple its gross revenues over the next five years

Triggers for the stock could be the major ramp-up in consumer electronics manufacturing

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

The country’s largest listed auto parts company, Samvardhana Motherson International, or SAMIL, disappointed the Street with its March quarter (Q4FY25) show. Weak global demand and the company’s ongoing expansion impacted its margins. However, despite weakness in global passenger vehicle production amid demand and tariff woes, the company was able to outperform peers and gain market share. 
The company also unveiled plans to quadruple its gross revenues over the next five years. The ambitious growth plan is expected to be led by acquisitions, new product lines, premiumisation and higher content per vehicle. Given the medium-term prospects, led by consolidation
