Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / New launch pipeline, rental portfolio to boost Oberoi Realty's FY26 growth

New launch pipeline, rental portfolio to boost Oberoi Realty's FY26 growth

The company reported pre-sales of Rs 1,299 crore for the September quarter, which was down 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a higher base last year

Oberoi Realty
premium

Oberoi Realty posts Rs 1,299 crore Q2 pre-sales, led by Elysian and Three Sixty West; annuity assets and commercial portfolio boost revenue despite no major new launches | Photo: Shutterstock

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Though Q2FY26 did not have any major launches, Oberoi Realty posted healthy pre-sales, or bookings, in the quarter. Most of the sales for the realty major came from existing projects. The company’s large annuity assets have also ramped up well and are generating a steady revenue source. While Q2 pre-sales did not see an uptick from new launches, the project pipeline remains strong, and there could be a pick-up in the second half of FY26.
 
The company reported pre-sales of Rs 1,299 crore for the September quarter, which was down 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to a higher base
Topics : Stock Analysis Oberoi Realty Q2 results Markets Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon