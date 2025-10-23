Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lilly and Cipla to market tirzepatide in India under new brand Yurpeak

Lilly and Cipla to market tirzepatide in India under new brand Yurpeak

The Lilly-Cipla collaboration brings a second brand of tirzepatide, Yurpeak, to India, aiming to widen patient access for diabetes and obesity care across urban and semi-urban markets

Eli Lily (Photo: Bloomberg)

Under the agreement, Cipla will handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak, while Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Eli Lilly and Cipla on Thursday signed an agreement to distribute and promote tirzepatide in India under a second brand, Yurpeak. The move is intended to expand access to the drug beyond cities where Lilly already has an established presence.
 
Cipla to handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak
 
Under the agreement, Cipla will handle distribution and promotion of Yurpeak, while Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the drug. The price of Yurpeak will be the same as Lilly’s existing brand, Mounjaro, which was launched in India in March 2025. The collaboration aims to increase access to tirzepatide across urban and semi-urban markets, reaching patients who may have limited access to Lilly’s current distribution network.
   
The monthly price of Mounjaro ranges from Rs 13,125 to Rs 27,500, depending on dosage and delivery system, which includes vials or the KwikPen. Following a GST reduction in September 2025, the price for vials as a weekly injection is Rs 3,281 per 2.5 mg vial — around Rs 13,124 per month for four doses — and Rs 4,101 per 5 mg vial, or Rs 16,404 per month for four doses.
 
Partnership to expand access to chronic disease treatment

“The introduction of a second brand of tirzepatide in India through our commercial agreement with Cipla furthers Lilly’s commitment to expanding access to innovative treatments for chronic conditions,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India. 
 
Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla, said, “With the introduction of Yurpeak (tirzepatide), we are stepping into obesity care with the same commitment and scale that have defined our efforts in respiratory and chronic therapies.”
 
Tirzepatide: dual-action therapy for diabetes and obesity
 
Tirzepatide is a prescription-only therapy and the first dual agonist of glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors. It is indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes, as well as for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related comorbidity.
 
Yurpeak will be available in a KwikPen presentation — a multi-dose, prefilled pen — with six dose strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, allowing healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans.
 
India’s growing diabetes and obesity challenge
 
India has an estimated 101 million people living with diabetes, with nearly half of adult patients inadequately controlled. Adult obesity prevalence in the country stands at around 6.5 per cent, affecting nearly 100 million people. Obesity is associated with over 200 health complications, including diabetes, coronary heart disease, cancer and sleep apnoea.
 
The agreement provides for a second brand of tirzepatide in India, potentially broadening access to treatment for diabetes and obesity. Cipla’s distribution network is expected to reach regions beyond Lilly’s existing channels, making the therapy available to a wider patient base.

Eli Lilly Cipla Pharma industry

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

