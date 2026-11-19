After the successful launch of the Gurugram project, the company is eyeing launches of projects/towers across Mumbai and Thane over the next two years. Brokerages are also positive about the steady annuity income from its commercial portfolio, which offers cash flow visibility. At the current price (₹1,802), the stock, which has gained about 14 per cent over the past six months, is trading at a discount to its FY27 net asset value.

Of the overall pre-sales in Q2, about 85 per cent was accounted for by Three Sixty North, Gurugram. In the Gurugram project, about 97 per cent of the launched area was booked at a realisation of ₹59,961 per square foot. The rest of the pre-sales were accounted for by its Mumbai projects, Elysian (Goregaon) and 360 West (Worli), at ₹350 crore and ₹280 crore, respectively. Other notable Mumbai project contributions include Sky City and Jardin, which notched up pre-sales of ₹120 crore to ₹180 crore.

Elara Securities points out that the realtor delivered a positive surprise on sustenance sales of ₹1,260 crore, which is 25 per cent above both the Street's and its own estimates. This, according to analysts led by Rahul Jain of the brokerage, creates upside risk to the full-year pre-sales estimate of ₹14,400 crore. The company ended the first half of FY27 with pre-sales of ₹10,200 crore. The expectation of higher bookings in FY27 is on account of the planned launches in H2FY27 (Mumbai and adjoining areas), including Peddar Road, one tower each in Pokhran and Kolshet, and uber-luxury villas at Alibaug.

The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,800 and views Oberoi as a low-risk compounder led by prudent underwriting through cycles, with land costs at less than 5 per cent of gross development value. Further, it has a deep micro-market presence with 25 per cent, 14 per cent and 11 per cent volume market shares in Goregaon, Borivali and Mulund, respectively, during FY21-26 and has also evolved into a multi-regional player following the Gurugram launch. It trades at an attractive 20 per cent discount to its March 2027 estimated net asset value.

In the annuity business, rental income increased 18 per cent Y-o-Y and 2 per cent sequentially to ₹320 crore during the quarter. The commercial portfolio occupancy stood at 98 per cent during the quarter. The annuity segment's performance was led by Sky City Mall, which achieved 83 per cent occupancy compared to 82 per cent in Q1 and 53 per cent in Q2FY26. Revenues in the hospitality business grew by 2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹45.6 crore. PL Capital expects annuity income to remain steady at ₹1,300 crore to ₹1,400 crore by FY28, providing strong cash flow visibility. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'accumulate', with a target price of ₹2,100.