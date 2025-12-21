Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
New market code may constrain Sebi funding; ombudsman plan needs clarity

New market code may constrain Sebi funding; ombudsman plan needs clarity

Greater clarity is also needed on the proposed Ombudsperson to resolve investor complaints, experts feel

ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY
ILLUSTRATION: AJAYA MOHANTY

Khushboo TiwariVikas Dhoot
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

As the government moves to revamp India’s securities legislation, unifying three different laws into the Securities Markets Code (SMC), regulatory experts and ma­rket insiders have raised conc­erns on potential funding challe­nges for the stock market regulator. 
While the new code simplifies several norms and sets timelines for investigations by the market regul­ator, it proposes the constitution of a reserve fund for the expenditure incurred by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the transfer of the residual corpus to the Consolidated Fund of India. 
“Twenty-five per cent of the annual surplus of the General Fund in any financial
